Don Cherry names the team he's sticking with in Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup rematch

Don Cherry picked the Edmonton Oilers to beat the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, in a rematch of last year's final where the Panthers beat the Oilers in seven games.

Ad

When asked by his son, Tim, on Episode 310 of Grapevine Pocast if he’s switching sides, Don Cherry said (2:18):

“I’m still sticking with Edmonton.”

The Panthers reached the 2025 Finals by beating Tampa Bay, Toronto and Carolina. Meanwhile, the Oilers made it by defeating Los Angeles, Vegas and Dallas. Florida went 2-0 against Edmonton in the regular season, but Cherry believes the Oilers have what it takes to win this time.

Ad

Trending

Tim raised concerns about the goaltending matchup and said that he would take Sergei Bobrovsky over Stuart Skinner in a seven-game series. Don Cherry replied that Skinner has been playing just as well and is confident that Skinner can hold up in the Finals.

"Skinner's playing just as good," Don said, "Whether he'll do it in the Finals, we'll see."

Sergei Bobrovsky plays well with structure, moving well side to side and reacting to plays early. He's best when he sees the puck and controls rebounds. He can be beaten high glove or blocker side on quick shots from the middle and also struggles with traffic and tipped shots, though.

Ad

Stuart Skinner has trouble on rush plays, especially going right to left. His positioning has improved, but he can be exposed on scrambles, five-hole shots and screened plays.

Bobrovsky often makes big saves when teams get too predictable, while Skinner can be stretched by cross-ice passes. Both goalies give up chances during chaotic plays, but Bobrovsky’s experience and steady play could give him an edge in the Stanley Cup Finals.

Ad

Don Cherry and son, Tim, discussed that Oilers won't be pushed around by the Panthers

Tim Cherry said that the Panthers won’t push the Oilers around like they did with Toronto and Carolina.

He pointed out that Edmonton’s bottom lines, especially players like Evander Kane, will respond if things get rough. He also said Corey Perry won’t back down if someone targets the Oilers goalie.

Ad

Don Cherry agreed (3:03):

“That’s his style.”

Corey Perry scored the first goal in Edmonton’s 6-3 win over Dallas in Game 5. With Zach Hyman out, Perry is playing on the top line with McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins. Perry, who turned 40 on May 16, has 10 points in 16 playoff games.

Last year’s Finals went the distance and ended in Florida's favoe. This time, the rematch starts in Edmonton, and the Oilers have home-game advantage.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama