Don Cherry names the team he's sticking with in Oilers-Panthers Stanley Cup rematch

Don Cherry picked the Edmonton Oilers to beat the Florida Panthers in the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, in a rematch of last year's final where the Panthers beat the Oilers in seven games.
When asked by his son, Tim, on Episode 310 of Grapevine Pocast if he’s switching sides, Don Cherry said (2:18):
“I’m still sticking with Edmonton.”
The Panthers reached the 2025 Finals by beating Tampa Bay, Toronto and Carolina. Meanwhile, the Oilers made it by defeating Los Angeles, Vegas and Dallas. Florida went 2-0 against Edmonton in the regular season, but Cherry believes the Oilers have what it takes to win this time.
Tim raised concerns about the goaltending matchup and said that he would take Sergei Bobrovsky over Stuart Skinner in a seven-game series. Don Cherry replied that Skinner has been playing just as well and is confident that Skinner can hold up in the Finals.
"Skinner's playing just as good," Don said, "Whether he'll do it in the Finals, we'll see."
Sergei Bobrovsky plays well with structure, moving well side to side and reacting to plays early. He's best when he sees the puck and controls rebounds. He can be beaten high glove or blocker side on quick shots from the middle and also struggles with traffic and tipped shots, though.
Stuart Skinner has trouble on rush plays, especially going right to left. His positioning has improved, but he can be exposed on scrambles, five-hole shots and screened plays.
Bobrovsky often makes big saves when teams get too predictable, while Skinner can be stretched by cross-ice passes. Both goalies give up chances during chaotic plays, but Bobrovsky’s experience and steady play could give him an edge in the Stanley Cup Finals.
Don Cherry and son, Tim, discussed that Oilers won't be pushed around by the Panthers
Tim Cherry said that the Panthers won’t push the Oilers around like they did with Toronto and Carolina.
He pointed out that Edmonton’s bottom lines, especially players like Evander Kane, will respond if things get rough. He also said Corey Perry won’t back down if someone targets the Oilers goalie.
Don Cherry agreed (3:03):
“That’s his style.”
Corey Perry scored the first goal in Edmonton’s 6-3 win over Dallas in Game 5. With Zach Hyman out, Perry is playing on the top line with McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins. Perry, who turned 40 on May 16, has 10 points in 16 playoff games.
Last year’s Finals went the distance and ended in Florida's favoe. This time, the rematch starts in Edmonton, and the Oilers have home-game advantage.
