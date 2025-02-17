Hockey legend Don Cherry believes that Team USA's premeditated strategy of engaging in three fights within the opening nine seconds significantly impacted Team Canada during the 4 Nations Face-Off clash. Saturday's game at Montreal's Bell Centre arena between Canada and the U.S. quickly descended into chaos as players exchanged punches right from the start.

The atmosphere inside the building was charged, with tensions between the neighboring countries evident, especially as the American national anthem was met with loud boos from the home crowd.

The first fight occurred just two seconds into the game between Canada's Brandon Hagel and the U.S.'s Matthew Tkachuk, followed closely by Tkachuk's brother Brady and Bennett dropping the gloves in a heated exchange. A mere six seconds later, J.T. Miller and Colton Parayko also dropped their gloves.

On Sunday, Don Cherry shared his thoughts on the fights on his podcast, suggesting that the early fights likely disrupt Canada's focus and game plan. He noted that the fights were clearly planned by the U.S.

"I think it threw them off a bit. I do, I do. They had that planned. Right off the bat. The fights right off the bat threw Canada off. Well, doesn't make any difference anyhow," said Cherry via the Grapevine podcast.

Although Canada was the first to draw blood after the fights, with Connor McDavid scoring to give them a 1-0 lead at 5:01, it was ultimately the U.S. who had the last laugh, defeating Canada with a decisive 3-1 scoreline.

Team USA has already secured their place in the 4 Nations Face-off final and will face Sweden in the final game of the round-robin format. On the other hand, Team Canada now finds themselves in a do-or-die situation; a win against Finland in regulation will guarantee them a spot in the final.

How can Canada, Sweden, and Finland qualify for the 4 Nations Face-Off final?

Canada can secure a spot in the 4 Nations Face-Off final by either defeating Finland in regulation time or by winning against Finland in overtime or a shootout, provided that Sweden does not win against the United States in regulation.

Finland, on the other hand, can clinch their place in the final by winning against Canada in regulation. Alternatively, they can also qualify if they win in overtime or a shootout, again depending on the outcome of the U.S.-Sweden matchup, as long as Sweden does not win in regulation.

Sweden's path to the 4 Nations final requres them to defeat the U.S. in regulation time while also hoping that Canada-Finland game goes to overtime or a shootout. All four teams will be in action on Monday.

