Don Cherry picks the New York Rangers as perfect fit for Sidney Crosby's future

Sidney Crosby signed a two-year $17,400,000 contract with the Pittsburgh Penguins before the start of the season. But the season hasn't gone according to plan for the Pens, as they have struggled for the entirety of the season and are in desperate need of a rebuild. This has brought up questions about Crosby's future, with many signaling an end to his stay in Pittsburgh.

Since their Stanley Cup victory in 2017, the Penguins have been virtually absent from the playoffs. Their sole victory in any round came the following year. In more recent seasons, Pittsburgh came two wins away from a playoff spot two years back but agonizingly fell short. Much like last season, the team has yet again emerged as sellers at the deadline.

There has been a lot of chatter surrounding Crosby's future in Pennsylvania. On Sunday's episode of Don Cherry's Grapevine podcast, the veteran NHL coach named the New York Rangers an appropriate fit for the star forward.

Trending

"He should go to New York, New York Rangers. Wouldn't that be good? Oh, yeah. Oh. They just love that. Yeah, there's something missing in the Rangers this year," Don said.

His son Tim Cherry said that with the salary cap expected to rise, he could get a more lucrative contract in New York.

"Yeah, you know what? He might be a guy who comes in, has won the Stanley Cup, knows how to win, and would maybe take over the dressing room a little bit. Yeah, he'd be perfect. And you figure the cap's going up a lot next year. There's room. He's only making eight million."

Sidney Crosby desperate to play in 4 Nations Face-Off

Team Canada has yet to confirm if their captain for the 4 Nations Face-Off, Sidney Crosby, will be available for the tournament. As per ESPN's Emily Kaplan, the Penguins captain wants to put on the Canadian suit and represent the country for the first time since 2017.

Crosby's participation in the tournament was supposed to be a pull factor for crowds who wanted to see the icon play with and against some of the biggest stars in the game, like Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews and Nathan MacKinnon.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback