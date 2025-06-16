Don Cherry reveals his 2025 Conn Smythe winner pick amid "toughest" playoffs MVP race between 3 vital Panthers players

The Conn Smythe Trophy could be awarded in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. The Edmonton Oilers will face the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena. The Panthers are one win away from winning the Stanley Cup again after their Game 5 victory.

The Conn Smythe Trophy is given to the most valuable player in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The trophy could be awarded on Tuesday if the Panthers win Game 6 in Sunrise, Florida.

This year, Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett, and Sergei Bobrovsky are the top names from the Panthers in the race for the Conn Smythe. Marchand has scored many big goals. Bennett leads the playoffs with 15 goals. Bobrovsky has played well in goal, especially when the Panthers are short-handed.

Don Cherry, a former NHL coach and famous commentator, shared his pick in the 312th episode of "The Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast". Tom Cherry, his son, asked him to choose between Bobrovsky, Bennett, and Marchand. Don said this is the toughest Conn Smythe race he has seen.

"Yeah, I don't know that — this would be the toughest one of them all," Don said [03:48].

Tom said he would pick Marchand because he has been so important.

"Because I think it comes down to three. Bobrovsky, Bennett — because he's leading the NHL in goals in the playoffs — and Marchand. You gotta pick one of those guys. I would say Marchand," Tom said.

Don agreed and picked Marchand too. Both believed Marchand has made the biggest difference for Florida this year.

Brad Marchand joined the Florida Panthers on March 7 after a trade from the Boston Bruins. Marchand has played well in the playoffs, scoring many important goals for Florida. Marchand has six goals in the Stanley Cup Final.

Marchand made NHL history this season. He is the first player to score at least five goals in a Stanley Cup Final for two different teams. He did it in 2011 for the Bruins and now with Florida.

Don Cherry criticized officiating in Game 2 of the finals between Oilers and Panthers

Last week, Don Cherry shared strong opinions on Episode 311 of his Grapevine Podcast. He was talking about the officiating in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Oilers and Florida and called it the worst he has ever seen. Cherry criticized referees Chris Rooney and Jean Hebert for missing two key calls that helped Florida score.

"That was the worst refereed game I think I ever saw," Cherry said about game 2. "It was that one. It was unbelievable."

The first missed call was when Sam Bennett kicked Mattias Ekholm’s stick away during a scoring play. No penalty was called, but Cherry said this was clear interference.

Later in double overtime, Florida had six players on the ice, so Cherry believes the Oils should have received a power play.

