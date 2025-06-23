Hockey legend Don Cherry has expressed his support for Brad Marchand over Sam Bennett for the Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded to the most valuable player in the NHL playoffs.

The Florida Panthers clinched their back-to-back Stanley Cup titles after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in six games. Marchand and Bennett were among the standout performers for the Cats throughout their postseason campaign.

Both players were considered leading contenders for the Conn Smythe Trophy, but ultimately, Sam Bennett's 15-goal contribution clinched him the MVP honor.

On a recent episode of his "Grapevine" podcast with his son Tim, Don Cherry argued that Brad Marchand should have been awarded the MVP over Bennett, stating:

"I thought Marchand was pretty good. Sure, give it to both of them. Marchand should have won."

Marchand joined the Florida Panthers following a surprising trade from the Boston Bruins at the trade deadline. He contributed 20 points, including 10 goals - among them three game-winners, two in overtime - and recorded the second highest plus-minus rating on the team at +17.

Brad Marchand makes his feelings known about his future in Florida

NHL: Florida Panthers - Stanley Cup Championship Parade - Source: Imagn

Brad Marchand is one of the Florida Panthers players set to enter free agency. Amid the Stanley Cup celebrations, Marchand expressed his desire to remain with the team in Florida.

He made one request to Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito, saying with a laugh (via Sportsnet):

"Give me a contract."

While no deal with the Panthers has been finalized yet, insider Elliotte Friedman speculates that Marchand’s next contract could be valued at $24 million.

Among potential suitors, Friedman highlighted teams such as the Florida Panthers, Toronto Maple Leafs, Utah Mammoth, LA Kings, New Jersey Devils, and Washington Capitals as possible destinations for the veteran.

In his recent "32 Thoughts" column, Friedman wrote:

"A few sources said he’d get at least $24 million on the open market. By the end, they were saying that was way too low. What you’re going to see here is different teams trying to hit the magic overall salary number, but at different terms and structures."

Bard Marchand won his second Stanley Cup title after 14 years, having previously won with the Boston Bruins in 2011.

