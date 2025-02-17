Don Cherry skeptical about $65,418,000 Toronto Maple Leafs forward's probable contract extension after poor performance against Team USA

Mitch Marner scored the overtime winner for Team Canada against Team Sweden in their opener for the 4 Nations Off. But the Leafs forward had a tough day in the second game, being virtually shut down by a stout USA defense. He would hope for a better performance against Team Finland so that they qualify for the final.

This comes as Marner's contract negotiations loom. The forward is in the last year of his six-year contract worth $65,418,000 million. He is expected to receive contract offers over the $10.9 million annual average value he currently receives. Some contract projections state that he can be paid between $13 and $14 million, with the salary cap rising in the future.

However, hockey icon Don Cherry felt that Toronto should be careful while signing him long-term, considering his performance against the US and past playoff numbers. On Sunday's episode of his "The Don Cherry Grapevine Podcast," the former player and coach turned commentator discussed Marner's contract alongside his son, Tim.

"If Marner doesn't do anything in the playoffs this year, let's say they go the second round, and he doesn't do very well. Should the Leafs sign him for big though?," Tim questioned. [10:32 onwards]

"I would not. I would be careful to sign him for a big deal if you want over 14 million," Don said.

Per Sportsnet, Marner's current deal means he receives 13.38 percent of the Leafs' total salary cap. That is third to the contracts signed by Auston Matthews and William Nylander. However, the latter two signed contracts before the salary cap increments were announced. The cap is expected to increase from $95.5 million to $113.5 million in the next three seasons, leaving room for Toronto.

Mitch Marner had expressed his desire to stay on Instagram Toronto

Forward Mitch Marner during an NHL game for the Toronto Maple Leafs. (Credits: IMAGN)

In Sept. 2024, Mitch Marner opened up about his love for the Maple Leafs and his familial connections, stating it is 'special'.

“Growing up in this area, I’ve always been a Leaf fan, I’ve always wanted this team to succeed just to see what it would be like as a fan, and now being a part of it is pretty special,” Marner said per NHL.com.

“… It’s my home, it’s the place I’ve grown up and I have many, many memories of watching this team play on Saturday night hockey with my family, just sitting there for hours watching, and now being able to live that dream is pretty special.”

The decision for the Toronto Maple Leafs to retain him hinges on his performance in the upcoming postseason. They are still pursuing their first Stanley Cup victory in 57 seasons.

