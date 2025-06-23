The Edmonton Oilers lost in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second year in a row, with major criticism aimed at their goaltending that failed to provide a cushion to their lineup against the Florida Panthers.

Their primary goaltender, Stuart Skinner, has come under a lot of scrutiny, with many questioning his place as the No. 1 starter.

On Don Cherry's podcast, Cherry and his son Tim discussed Skinner's Stanley Cup Finals performance. As per the veteran NHL coach, Stuart wasn't able to affect the game as much as he would have liked.

"Skinner never stole a game. You’re absolutely right. He’s got to be the outstanding player in one game, and he wasn’t," Cherry said.

There has been an indication from the Oilers' side that they are considering changes to their goaltending. General manager Stan Bowman said that the team will evaluate the situation after losing in the Stanley Cup Finals for the second straight year.

"It’s something we’ll investigate this summer — what’s the best path moving forward for our team," the GM said. "It’s hard to predict where that’s going to go. We have to have lots of conversations about what other teams are looking to do.”

Skinner had a forgetful start to the postseason with two straight losses against the Los Angeles Kings in the first round. Calvin Pickard took his place for the next six games, which Edmonton won. After a knee injury to Pickard, Skinner was brought back to the starting lineup.

In the games that followed till the end of the Conference Finals against the Dallas Stars, Skinner went 6-2 with three shutout wins. However, the Oilers dropped two of the first three games against Florida, with Skinner conceding five goals in a 6-1 Game 3 loss. He started Game 6 against, which the Panthers won 5-1.

Skinner has played 50 postseason games for the Oilers with an .893 save percentage, including 26 wins and 22 losses. Overall, in 174 regular season games, Skinner has a 98-54 record with an above-par .906 save percentage.

NHL analyst asks Oilers to trade for Anaheim Ducks goaltender

Frankie Corrado on TSN's broadcast highlighted goaltending as the most important area the Oilers need to fix this offseason. He urged the Oilers to get Anaheim Ducks' John Gibson, who has been linked to the team for a long time.

"It has to be the goaltending," Corrado said. "Given the way things have gone the last couple years—and we'll say this—it's not that goaltending lost them the Stanley Cup, but you've gone into situations where you haven't had the save at the right time in the big moment.

"I'm not saying that someone else is going to do it, but someone else might give you a better chance or at least create less uncertainty in the crease. This is the year and the time to get John Gibson."

Gibson has been demoted to the Ducks' backup goaltender role. The 31-year-old has reportedly been open to a trade to Edmonton, but his salary hit of $6.4 million is nearly double that of Pickard and Skinner, who make $3.6 million combined.

