Former NHL coach Don Cherry gave his thoughts on Brad Marchand returning to the Boston Bruins next season. Marchand was traded to the Florida Panthers minutes before the 3 p.m. ET at the trade deadline on Mar. 7. He is in the last year of his eight-year, $49 million contract and the Bruins are paying 50 percent of his current salary.

Ad

On Episode 303 of Don Cherry’s Grapevine Podcast, he spoke with his son Tim about Marchand's rumors. Cherry said the idea of Marchand returning to Boston sounds good but it likely won’t happen.

"There's no way. But it sounds good, doesn’t it?" Don said.

Tim agreed and mentioned Marchand's eight team modified no-move clause. They also talked about Florida’s no state tax being a possible reason to stay.

Ad

Trending

"No tax. Make some extra money." Don said.

Brad Marchand was in his second year as captain of the Bruins before the trade. He has 22 goals and 28 assists in 70 games this season. Since joining the Panthers, he has one goal and two assists in nine games. He’s averaging 17 minutes of ice time with Florida. His plus-minus rating is -7 this season.

Brad Marchand is enjoying his time in Florida

Brad Marchand was emotional during his first press conference with the Florida Panthers in March. He said it was hard to leave Boston, where he spent 16 NHL seasons.

Ad

“It's sad to leave a place I look at as home. I have a lot of great memories in Boston, a lot of incredible years there," Marchand said in March (via NHL.com), "...When I walked into the room the other day, I literally had flashbacks to the year that we won (2011) and some of the groups we had over the years that had incredible chemistry and an incredible culture."

Ad

But now, Marchand is enjoying his time with the Florida Panthers. He scored his first goal in Panthers jersey last Thursday during a 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings. He picked up a loose puck and finished the play calmly.

"I’m just enjoying this whole journey, it is such a unique experience for myself,” Marchand said, on April 10. “I have been part of really good teams that have accomplished big things, and some that haven’t. Regardless, what you realize is these opportunities are few and far between. Enjoy every day in this League, and I’m having a lot of fun right now.”

The Panthers will be using Brad Marchand's experience to defend their Stanley Cup. He brings leadership and strong two-way play. His presence adds depth to the Panthers' lineup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama