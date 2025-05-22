"Don't blame Skinner, blame the penalties": Oilers fans livid after Edmonton blows 3-1 lead in third period meltdown loss to Stars

The Edmonton Oilers had a 3-1 lead going into the third period on Wednesday night. But they could not hold it. The Dallas Stars scored five straight goals and won 6-3 in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final at American Airlines Center.

Ad

Three of the five Dallas goals came on the power play. The Oilers took back-to-back penalties, and the Stars took full advantage. Dallas later added an even-strength goal and an empty-netter to finish the game. Overall, Dallas got four power-play chances and scored on three of them.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

After Edmonton posted the final score on the official X account, fans shared their reactions in the comments.

“Don’t blame Skinner. Blame the penalties,” One fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Others pointed to the team’s discipline issues.

"That penalty kill needs work. And the team needs more discipline. Onto the next," another fan wrote.

While fans from the United States took the chance to poke fun, others pointed out the various flaws in the teams.

“America still owns this sport 😭✌️,” a fan said.

"That game is an example of why lifelong Oilers fans have developed trust issues," a fan mentioned.

Ad

"Gotta get a kill and gotta play 60. That was 40 mins of solid hockey that tells me we can beat them. Matt Duchene cocking his head back and faking a call then getting the goal on that PP will come back to haunt the Stars when the refs go back and watch this game," one fan pointed out.

Ad

"0-for-14 on power-play opportunities in away games during the postseason. Figure it out," a fan wrote.

Edmonton will need to play smarter in Game 2, and avoiding penalties will be a big focus.

Oilers lose 6-3 to Dallas on Wednesday despite two strong periods

The Oilers looked strong early and led 3-1 after the second period in Game 1 against the Stars. Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring in the first with a shot from the circle. Tyler Seguin tied it 1-1 on a breakaway. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored on the power play to make it 2-1. Evan Bouchard added another to extend the lead to 3-1.

Ad

In the third, Miro Heiskanen made it 3-2 with a power-play goal. Mikael Granlund tied it 3-3 from the circle. Matt Duchene scored the third power-play goal of the period to give Dallas a 4-3 lead. Seguin tipped in a shot to make it 5-3, and Esa Lindell scored into an empty net for the 6-3 final.

Connor McDavid had two assists, and Stuart Skinner made 22 saves. Game 2 is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhilasha Aditi Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.



Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.



Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.



Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.



Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama