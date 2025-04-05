“Don’t deserve to make playoffs,” “f**king hate y'all”: NY Rangers fans irate over ‘embarrassing’ shutout loss to NJ Devils

NY Rangers fans were frustrated after a 4-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. The game was played at Prudential Center and Devils forward Timo Meier scored two goals for the win.

Nico Hischier had one goal and two assists, and Jesper Bratt added a goal and an assist. Jacob Markstrom made 26 saves for the shutout.

The Devils won their third game in a row. They are now seven points behind the Carolina Hurricanes, but Carolina has two games in hand.

After the game, the NY Rangers posted the final score on X.

Soon, the post drew the attention of the fans, and they vented their anger in the comment section.

"This team is an embarrassment. They don't deserve to make the playoffs. Just end the season already." One fan said.

"Just remembered, I fu**ing hate y’all," another fan wrote.

"Can’t even beat the first round exit devils seasons over," a fan said.

Some fans questioned the team’s effort, whereas some said the Rangers looked unprepared. Many were disappointed by the shutout loss to a rival team.

"If multiple people aren’t fired after this embarrassment on live tv then I’m done. Fighting for a playoff spot, playing your bitter rival on prime time Saturday and you put up a goose egg? Unacceptable," a fan mentioned.

"Look the team is technically not out of the race but they have to do a lot better than this. This was a MUST WIN and you guys lost...," another fan said.

"You have lost any credibility. Lavi + Drury = the downfall of this team. You knew this months ago but did nothing. Drury is a virus. He brought drama and turmoil into the locker room, hoping for what outcome? Lavi cannot be the coach for this team. Not anymore," one fan said.

NY Rangers completely failed to generate offense against Flyers

Timo Meier scored the first goal in the second period during a power play. Nico Hischier won the face-off and passed to Luke Hughes. Hughes set up Meier, who scored with a one-timer over NY Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin’s glove.

The second goal came less than 90 seconds later. The Devils were short-handed, and Brenden Dillon passed the puck to Jesper Bratt. Bratt and Hischier skated on a 2-on-1. Bratt finished the play with a one-timer at 12:23.

Meier scored his second goal at 15:01 of the third period. Hischier added another goal at 16:12 to make the score 4-0 and ended the game.

