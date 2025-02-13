"Don’t expect much else in Montreal": NHL world reacts to fans booing Auston Matthews during 4 Nations Face-Off pre-game

The NHL world reacted as Auston Matthews got loud boos from fans at the Bell Centre in Montreal during the 4 Nations Face-Off pre-game ceremony. He stood with Sidney Crosby, Victor Hedman and Aleksander Barkov for the ceremonial puck drop. When his name was announced, the crowd booed loudly.

Matthews handled it well, though. He later said that he saw the boos as a sign of respect. He added that he didn't mind the reaction and even found it flattering. The crowd’s response didn't seem to affect him.

B/R Open Ice shared the moment on X (formerly Twitter).

"The Montreal crowd tells Auston Matthews exactly how they feel about him"

NHL fans were quick to react on X.

"Don’t expect much else in Montreal," one said.

"Lmfao this was awesome too. I hope Matthews kills it this tournament," another commented.

"They just know he’s gonna put their dreams to sleep when USA beats Canada in the Finals," one user commented.

Leafs fans had mixed feelings, though. Take a look at some more reactions on X:

"The fact that he and Nylander were equally boo'd... fun to watch, but also a little cringy, as I'm a Leafs fan," a fan said.

"Wonder if they would’ve reacted the same if it was in Toronto," a fan commented.

"Lmao the combo of him playing for Toronto and Canada isnt necessarily happy with the US right now was the perfect storm for this reaction," a fan tweeted.

Auston Matthews said he wouldn’t hold back at 4 Nations Face-Off

Auston Matthews, Team USA’s captain, said that he won’t hold back against his Maple Leafs teammates at the 4 Nations Face-Off. The tournament started on Feb/ 12, with NHL teammates competing for their countries.

The Maple Leafs have strong representation. William Nylander is an alternate captain for Sweden, while Mitch Marner is in Canada’s top line with Connor McDavid. Marner is excited to play alongside Sidney Crosby, one of his childhood idols.

Auston Matthews said that competing hard is important, even against teammates. He believes national pride comes first and that physical play is a part of the game.

"I think we all understand we're not on the same team right now we're competitive. There's a lot of pride playing for your country, so it doesn't really matter who you're going up against. You got to compete and try to outwork the other guy, and physicality is a part of the game," Matthews said (via hockeynews.com).

The tournament gives players a chance to represent their countries and compete for a new trophy. While many are teammates in the NHL, they are now opponents, and each player will do their best to help their country win.

