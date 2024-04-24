"Don't get your hopes up Isles"- NHL fans react to major Brett Pesce injury update

The latest update concerning defenseman Brett Pesce's injury should be a major worry for the Carolina Hurricanes and it could change the course of their first-round series against the New York Islanders.

The NHL playoffs are filled with excitement and unpredictability, but unfortunate news can cast a shadow over the excitement. Such was the case with the recent injury update concerning Brett Pesce.

NHL Insider Luke DeCock broke the news that Pesce is likely to miss the rest of the first-round series due to a lower-body injury.

"Brett Pesce suffered a non-contact, lower-body injury at the end of Game 2, and is likely to miss the rest of the Canes first round series, according to @LukeDeCock ."

Pesce suffered the injury during Monday's 5-3 victory. He recorded three goals, 13 points, 107 shots, 25 hits and 113 blocks in 70 regular-season games.

NHL fans quickly reacted to the tweet concerning Pesce's injury.

"Dont get your hopes up Isles fans. TDA is about to go on a heater" One fan said expressing concern for New York Islanders

"Looked like an Achilles injury like what Patches dealt with last season. I hope I’m dead wrong, but thinking his season is over," another fan said,

"The 'who’s going to be the healthiest team left' sweepstakes have begun," one fan said.

Tony DeAngelo could be the one to step up during Game 3 on Thursday as a result of Pesce's absence.

"Next man up! Gotta push through it. Time for Tony to make an impact," one fan said.

"This is could be a series changer going into Game 3 on Thursday night," a fan said.

"Orlov-Skjei pairing let’s cook," one fan said.

More details concerning defenseman Brett Pesce' injury

The Carolina Hurricanes face a significant setback as defenseman Brett Pesce might miss the remainder of their first-round series against the New York Islanders due to a lower-body injury.

Luke DeCock of the Raleigh News and Observer reported that Pesce's injury, sustained in Game 2, could keep him out for the rest of the series, with the timeline for his return beyond that still unclear.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour expressed pessimism about Pesce's condition:

"That's not looking good."

Brett Pesce exited the game in the second period after suffering the injury in a non-contact situation, prompting concerns about his availability moving forward.

Brind'Amour emphasized the seriousness of Pesce's injury, highlighting it as "the big negative of tonight for sure."

Pesce, a stalwart on the Hurricanes' blue line for all nine of his NHL seasons, has played a key role in their playoff campaigns, participating in 57 postseason games. Typically paired with Brady Skjei, his absence leaves a significant void in Carolina's defensive lineup.

The Hurricanes possess alternatives in Tony DeAngelo, who was a healthy scratch for Game 2, and rookie Scott Morrow, a 2021 second-round draft pick. However, Pesce's experience and defensive skills make him a challenging player to replace effectively.