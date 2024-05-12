"Don’t be too hard on Zadorov": NHL analyst backs Nikita Zadorov for dig at Edmonton city

NHL analyst Mark Spector has voiced his support for Nikita Zadorov amid the playful controversy sparked by the Vancouver Canucks defenseman's comments about Edmonton. After the Oilers' thrilling 4-3 overtime victory against the Canucks on Friday, Zadorov took a lighthearted jab at Edmonton and its hockey-centric culture, noting that there's not much else to do in the city besides watching hockey.

“It’s fun, they are good fans, diehard fans,” said Zadorov.

“I mean, there’s pretty much nothing else to do in that city except watch hockey,” he said when asked about the fans and atmosphere in Rogers Place. “It’s been fun, I’ve only had good experiences over there for sure.”

However, Spector came to Nikita Zadorov's defense, acknowledging the Russian player's deliberate role as the series antagonist. In a post on X, Spector encouraged understanding.

"Don’t be too hard on Zadorov, folks in YEG. He’s willfully playing the heel here, which every series needs. He’s a funny cat with loads of personality," Spector wrote.

Zadorov's on-ice play, along with his verbal fistfights, has made him a topic of discussion among fans and analysts.

Nikita Zadorov's influence goes beyond his off-ice remarks. He has been a key figure for the Canucks during the playoffs, topping the defensive scoring charts, and he is also the first defenseman in the history of the club to score four goals in the first eight playoff games.

Nikita Zadorov and Canucks lost 4-3 after winning game one

In the exciting game between the Edmonton Oilers and the Vancouver Canucks, both teams displayed their offensive skills. Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were the most notable players for Edmonton, each scoring a goal and making three assists. Evan Bouchard was the one to finish it off with an overtime goal that resulted in the Oilers winning the game 4-3.

Draisaitl's performance was especially impressive; not only did he perform with an undisclosed injury, but he also proved his worth as a main player for the Oilers.

“He’s a great player,” McDavid said. "... amazing player, one of the best players in the world, the best player in the world on a lot of nights. And tonight was one of those nights.”

Nikita Zadorov, Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser carried Vancouver to a win, with Arturs Silovs playing a solid game in the net. Even though they have lost, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes said the focus is on the next games in Edmonton.

The game was characterized by back-and-forth action, with both teams using their power plays successfully. The Canucks scored a power play goal, and then Draisaitl got one to tie it up. The game was an extremely close one until McDavid's speed tied the score in the third period.