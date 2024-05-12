"Don't let him off the plane" "Tell me this is his twin": Leafs fans react to Todd McLellan's airport sighting as he waits for his flight to Toronto

After five seasons, the Toronto Maple Leafs parted ways with head coach Sheldon Keefe. Now there is speculation about their next bench boss. Among the names circulating in the rumor mill is Todd McLellan, a seasoned coach with an impressive track record.

It all started when Brent Albrecht, host at Indie 88 FM, shared a video on X of McLellan at the Los Angeles International Airport.

"Todd McLellan waiting to get on a plane to Toronto from LAX," Albrecht captioned the post.

This innocuous sighting triggered a flurry of reactions from fans and NHL enthusiasts alike.

Amidst the excitement and anticipation, one fan's humorous response encapsulated the collective sentiment:

"Please tell me this is his twin and not actually him."

"someone needs to get that flight delayed," another fan tweeted.

"Don't let him off the plane @AirCanada," a fan tweeted.

Such is the fervor surrounding the coaching search in Toronto, where every sighting, rumor and speculation is scrutinized and discussed enthusiastically.

Here are some more reactions from X.

"probably just to interview him, im sure they have a handful of people they’re thinking of" a fan tweeted, considering the possibility that Leafs are keeping him as one of the options.

"Due diligence. Good coach but hasn’t won. Preference is for a cup winner who is a task master. I have two on that list. Maybe 3," another fan tweeted.

"Of course he is, they have to interview multiple people. Every report said it would be Berube and McLelland," a fan tweeted, talking about the recent rumors in the market.

"Would be a HORRIFIC hire..Guy knows how to lose in the playoffs like nobody else," a fan tweeted.

"I heard yusei kikuchi reserved a large dinner reservation too 👀 shits heating up folks," a fan tweeted.

Todd McLellan is one of the potential candidates for Maple Leafs' head coach position

Todd McLellan was at the Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday. That fueled speculation about his role as the Toronto Maple Leafs next head coach. However, his presence on a flight to Toronto doesn't necessarily confirm his hiring. It rather suggests serious consideration by Toronto management, possibly for an interview.

McLellan has been in talks with multiple NHL teams, heightening his candidacy. Elliotte Friedman indicated a two-horse race between McLellan and Craig Berube for the Leafs' coaching position.

"I think the two lead candidates for this position are Craig Berube and Todd McLellan. I think Berube has had serious talks with New Jersey (Devils). I think Toronto would be the fifth team to have interviewed McLellan this cycle," Friedman said.

McLellan's experience and connection with Brendan Shanahan, Maple Leafs executive, adds to the intrigue.