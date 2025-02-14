"Don’t let Thachuk F around" "Konecny was awful": Hockey fans react as Sam Bennett seemingly replaces $70,000,000 star for Team Canada at 4 Nations

Fans reacted as forward Sam Bennett is expected to replace Travis Konecny in Team Canada’s lineup, which was reported by NHL insider Chris Johnston on Friday.

Johnston said that practice sweaters suggest that Bennett could play instead of Konecny in the next game.

"Based on the sweaters at Team Canada practice, it looks like Sam Bennett will draw in for Travis Konecny tomorrow," Johnston tweeted.

Travis Konecny, who signed an eight-year, $70 million contract extension with the Philadelphia Flyers in July 2024, was dealing with an illness.

He returned to practice on Tuesday after missing Monday’s session and played against Weden on Wednesday. He has 22 goals and 61 points in 57 games for Philadelphia this season.

Fans reacted to the news of Sam Bennett potentially replacing Travis Konecny.

“Good, Konecny was awful," one said.

“Don’t let the Tkachuks F around,” another fan joked, referring to Brady and Matthew Tkachuk in the United States lineup being known to be physical players.

"That’s horrible by cooper. We’re talking about a 30 goal Scorer over ppg were plays the game the right way. You’re not gonna win cause Bennett is nasty. Cirelli or hagel needs to come out," a fan said.

The lineup decision concerning Sam Bennett will be confirmed before Canada’s next game. Here are some more fans reacting to the potential change on X:

"Hill needs to start for Binnington, That's the change they absolutely and actually need," a fan reacted.

"I like that Bennett is drawing in, but weird that Konecny is coming out; I thought he looked good against Sweden, plus he plays with an edge," another said.

"That’s lame I wanted Konecny to score, taunt the Boston crowd, and then taunt Torts," a fan mentioned.

Sam Bennett could bring physical play to Canada’s bottom six against the United States

Team Canada is set to make this lineup change before Saturday’s game against the United States. Earlier, on Wednesday, they secured a 4-3 overtime win against Sweden.

Sam Bennett replaced Travis Konecny in practice on Friday. Bennett centered a line with Brad Marchand and Seth Jarvis. Anthony Cirelli moved to wing on another line with Brayden Point and Brandon Hagel.

Konecny had a minus-2 rating, with three hits in 10:20 of ice time, against Sweden. Bennett will bring physical play to Canada’s bottom six. Bennett has 18 goals, 17 assists and 62 penalty minutes in 55 NHL games this season.

Canada plays the United States on Saturday at 8 p.m. ET. The United States re coming off a 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday and look tough defensively.

