"Don’t see a long-term future" - NHL analyst casts major doubt over Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko’s time in Vancouver

Thatcher Demko's future with the Vancouver Canucks is uncertain, to say the least.
The 2024-25 season was, unfortunately, another injury-plagued, inconsistent campaign for Demko, who is now heading into the final year of his contract, raising plenty of questions about where he stands with the organization.
Kevin Lankinen took over the starting role in Demko's absence and got a hefty contract extension, while Arturs Silovs just led the AHL team to a Calder Cup championship. So, where do things go from here?
TSN Director of Scouting Craig Button broke down the way he would handle the situation in a clip shared by Donnie and Dhali on X (formerly Twitter).
"To me, it’s really about his state of health. He’s got one year left on his contract, and when you look at what Šilovs did—he was someone the Canucks thought could come in at the start of the year, and he really struggled. But for him to go down to the AHL, rediscover his game, and become such an instrumental part of a championship team in Abbotsford—that’s hugely significant. Just because you stumble for a few months doesn’t mean you’re going to stumble for years, and I think Šilovs has built a pretty solid record of success," Button said.
"Why did the Canucks give Kevin Lankinen a five-year deal? I think the answer is simple—they weren’t sure about Thatcher Demko. This is more about reliability, dependability, and availability. We all know that when Demko is healthy and in the net, he’s a top-tier goaltender. If I’m the Vancouver Canucks, I’m doing one of two things. If a team is seriously interested in Thatcher Demko and we can get a solid return, I’m trading him. If we can’t get that return, then I keep Demko, let him play out the year, and re-evaluate. But from where I’m sitting, looking at it from the outside in—I just don’t see a long-term future for Demko in Vancouver. I think Lankinen and Šilovs are the goaltenders of the future, whether that future kicks in next March or this September. That’s how I see it playing out," Button added.
Demko will be entering the final season of the five-year, $25,000,000 contract extension he signed with the Canucks in 2021.
Thatcher Demko could be a target for the Edmonton Oilers
We all know that the Edmonton Oilers need to upgrade their goaltending in order to win a Stanley Cup. The problem is, there aren't many good options available.
However, Tyler Yaremchuk and Liam Horrobin threw out the possibility of bringing in Thatcher Demko, who, when healthy, is an elite goalie. Here was what they had to say in a clip shared by Oilers Nation on X.
"The difference is when Demko is healthy, he is a top-five goalie in the league," Horrobin said.
There are certainly risks to acquiring Thatcher Demko, though the reward could also pay massive dividends for an Oilers team desperate to upgrade in goal.
One way or another, fans will have to keep an eye on the goaltending situation in Vancouver this summer.
