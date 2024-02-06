"Don’t want them to break it" - 1993 Penguins alum opens up on Oilers' run that could match their legendary 17-game win streak

The Edmonton Oilers are on the cusp of matching a feat only achieved once in the NHL's long and illustrious history. With 16 straight wins, the Oilers are looking to match the all-time winning record of 17 wins set by the legendary 1993 Pittsburgh Penguins side.

Edmonton endured a rough start to their current season. They once found themselves 3-9-1, a run that saw them fire head coach Jay Woodcroft. Under Kris Knoblauch, though, the side now looks like a side that could well challenge for the Stanley Cup once the playoffs arrive.

Speaking to NHL.com during the recently concluded 2024 All-Star weekend, 1993 Penguins alum Rick Tocchet was asked for his thoughts on the Oilers' chance of making history.

The thought of relinquishing their record is not a welcome one for Tocchet,

"I hate when guys say they want people to break their records. I don’t want them to break our record. But it is impressive, and (Edmonton) is playing lights out. They’re very dangerous."

Tocchet, who is now the head coach of the Vancouver Canucks, spoke candidly about the team's remarkable run and the memories it evoked from his own playing days. The Penguins' 17-game win streak remains a hallmark feat in NHL history, but even Tocchet admitted that his side couldn't have done it without a bit of luck on their side,

"When you win 17 in a row, and you’re on a roll like Edmonton is, there are some games you shouldn’t win. There were a couple of games where we didn’t deserve (to win). ‘Ulfie’ (Ulf) Samuelsson scored in overtime to beat Montreal to (tie) the record. A lot of things have to go your way."

As Edmonton continues its pursuit of glory, fans worldwide will be waiting to see whether they can etch their names in the history books on Tuesday.

Odds favor Edmonton Oilers winning 17th consecutive game as they face Golden Knights

The Oilers are strong favorites to beat the Vegas Golden Knights on the road when they face off at T-Mobile Arena.

Chasing history, the team is -148 favorites while the Vegas Golden Knights are +124 underdogs. Several other factors too point towards the Edmonton franchise edging this matchup.

The Oilers are 13-9 with a +7 goal differential on the road with the Golden Knights 2.74 goals per game. Connor McDavid's recent run of form with 67 points sees the team from Edmonton score an average of 3.51 goals per game, the fourth-best in the league.