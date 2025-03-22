“Don’t want to be hanging around”: Rangers' iconic voice Sam Rosen reveals real reason behind retirement

Sam Rosen, the longtime voice of the New York Rangers, is retiring at the end of this season after 40 years. The Rangers honored Rosen by organizing a short event before the start of their Saturday's game against the Vancouver Canucks in the Madison Square Garden.

Ad

At MSG, Rosen got on the podium in the presence of his wife, Jill, and talked about how his health concerns played a big role in his decision.

"Last May, I had a little bit of an illness and I missed a couple of playoff games on the radio and I think that hits you ... That's when I started to think about it seriously and talk about it with my wife and my family...," Rosen said, as quoted by insider Mollie Walker.

Ad

Trending

"I've always said to my family, 'If my level of performance falls off at all, you have to tell me because I don't want to be hanging around.' When I go out, this year, I want to have people look at me and say what they're saying, 'Boy, we're going to miss you ... You're still at the top of your game.' I think that's the way I want to go out."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Rosen always wanted to leave while still performing well. He wanted fans to remember him at his best. And his wishes came true as the fans cheered loudly, chanting his name, just like they do for a star player.

"I'm the little kid from Brooklyn and here I am being honored by you and by Madison Square Garden and by the New York Rangers," Rosen said. "I have truly lived the dream."

Ad

Rosen's three broadcast partners, Phil Esposito, John Davidson and Joe Micheletti, joined him on the blue carpet. Micheletti gave him a Rangers jersey signed by the entire team and a gold microphone for his 40 years.

Throughout the game, the team played video tributes from former players. They also replayed some of his most memorable calls. Rosen's first game for MSG Network was in 1977, a radio broadcast for the New York Knicks. He became the Rangers’ full-time broadcaster in 1984, replacing his mentor, Jim Gordon.

Ad

Sam Rosen is pushing the New York Rangers to perform better

The New York Rangers are struggling this season after last season’s Presidents’ Trophy win. They have a 34-31-6 record and rank fourth in their division. Their offense has been inconsistent, scoring 2.96 goals per game.

Artemi Panarin leads with 31 goals and 75 points. Adam Fox has 45 assists. Their overall play is not as strong as last season.

Ad

With 12 regular-season games left, including five at Madison Square Garden, Rosen knows the end is near. However, he hopes the team makes the playoffs so he can extend his time behind the microphone.

"I'm trying to drag this team into the playoffs with me," Rosen said, via NHL.com. "I walk around the locker room at practice giving them encouragement, 'Come on, guys, you can do it.' They're not listening to me, but hopefully, that'll change in the next couple of weeks."

Well, at least the players listened to Roesen on Saturday. They defeated the Canucks 5-3 by scoring four third-period goals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama