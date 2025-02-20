Donald Trump calls up Team USA ahead of 4 Nations Final, drops 'Fifty-First State' remark

Donald Trump will contact Team USA ahead of its 4 Nations Face-Off Final against Canada on Thursday. The U.S. President shared this in a Truth Social post on X. He once again referred to Canada as a future state.

"I’ll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada, which with FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY, will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State," Trump tweeted.w

The president lamented the fact that he won't be able to attend the finals in Boston as he'll meet with governors in Washington DC, but he said that he would be watching. He also invited Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to watch with him.

This is not the first time the president has talked about annexing Canada. In January, before he officially took office, Trump said he wanted to use economic force to get Canada to become the 51st state.

It is also why he referred to Trudeau as a governor in his post. Trudeau is the prime minister, but if Canada were a state, he would be its governor under the U.S. government system.

Is Team USA favored to win the 4 Nations Final?

Ahead of the 4 Nations Face-Off Final, Team USA is favored by a thin margin. the U.S. has -112 odds to win, while Canada is -108.

Team USA is favored slightly at the 4 Nations Final (Imagn)

Here's how Team USA's lines are projected to look like.

Forwards:

Line 1: LW Kyle Connor (Jets), C Jack Eichel (Golden Knights), RW Matthew Tkachuk (Panthers)

Line 2: LW Jake Guentzel (Lightning), C Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs), RW Jack Hughes (Devils)

Line 3: LW Brady Tkachuk (Senators), C J.T. Miller (Rangers), RW Matthew Boldy (Wild)

Line 4: LW Brock Nelson (Islanders), C Vincent Trocheck (Rangers), RW Dylan Larkin (Red Wings)

Defense:

Defense 1: LD Jaccob Slavin (Hurricanes), RD Brock Faber (Wild)

Defense 2: LD Noah Hanifin (Golden Knights), RD Adam Fox (Rangers)

Defense 3: LD Zach Werenski (Blue Jackets), RD Jake Sanderson (Senators)

Goalies:

Goalies: Connor Hellebuyck (Jets), Jake Oettinger (Stars)

The Americans will be without Chris Kreider (New York Rangers), Charlie McAvoy (Boston Bruins), Quinn Hughes (Vancouver Canucks) and Jeremy Swayman (Bruins).

