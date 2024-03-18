"Double standard huh?": NHL fans divided over Dmitry Kulikov's suspension for hit on Conor Sheary

Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov was recently handed a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head on Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Sheary.

The decision, announced by NHL Player Safety via X, sparked diverse reactions from hockey fans across various platforms.

"Everyone is happy a pussycat player just got suspended," one fan tweeted.

However, not all reactions to the suspension were supportive.

"Wow double standard huh? Guess the crest on the chest is what determines suspension length right?" Another fan tweeted.

Interestingly, even among Panther fans, opinions on the suspension varied.

"As a Panther fan I thought he would get 3. 2 is fair I guess. We move on with another player," one supporter tweeted.

Conversely, another fan from within the Panthers' fanbase expressed a different viewpoint:

"I think he should have gotten at least three. He didn't lift his arm quite as bad as Rempe. Kulikov's lack of disciplinary history factored in. It deserved a suspension though. And the explanation of what took place is perfect. The Panthers are so dirty."

Florida Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov suspended for two games for illegal check on Tampa Bay Lightning's Conor Sheary

Florida Panthers defenseman Dmitry Kulikov has received a two-game suspension without pay from the NHL's Department of Player Safety. He has been fined for an illegal check to the head of Tampa Bay Lightning forward Conor Sheary on March 16.

The incident occurred early in the second period. Kulikov skated in and caught Sheary in the head in front of the Lightning crease, resulting in a five-minute major and a match penalty.

Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, Kulikov will forfeit $10,416.66 from his average annual salary. This amount will be allocated to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Kulikov, 33, has contributed 16 assists in 64 games for the Panthers this season, marking his eighth year with the team.

Drafted 14th overall by the Panthers in the 2009 NHL Draft, Kulikov has played for several other NHL teams. These include the Buffalo Sabres, Winnipeg Jets, New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers, Minnesota Wild, Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins.