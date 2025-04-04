"Downfall is glorious", "That's how you tank": Internet mocks Boston Bruins after losing 10th straight game for the first time in over a decade

The Boston Bruins have been the subject of online mockery after losing their 10th consecutive game on Thursday night against the Montreal Canadiens.

The 4-1 defeat marked the first time since 2009-2010 that the Bruins have lost 10 straight, tying for the fourth-longest losing streak in franchise history.

Fans took to social media to poke fun at the Bruins' shocking collapse. One Twitter user wrote:

"Their downfall is glorious" in reference to the team's sudden and steep decline after being one of the NHL's best teams earlier this season.

Another fan tweeted:

"That's how you tank," on X.

Here are some fan reactions:

"How does Don Sweeney still have a job? Just a question bc I can’t name a positive thing he’s done" one fan wrote.

"Long overdue for the Bruins to be bad. Nothing against them, but they were good forever." another fan wrote.

"Meanwhile the coach they fired is on a 10 game win streak" a user commented.

"All a part of the plan. Get the best possible pick. If you're gonna miss playoffs, this is how you do it. Tank away baby!" another user wrote.

The losing streak leaves the Bruins at the bottom of the Atlantic Division with 69 points, falling out of playoff contention after sitting third in the division early this season.

Elias Lindholm scored for Boston, while goaltender Jeremy Swayman stopped 27 shots in the loss.

Sam Montembeault had 18 saves in the win. Brendan Gallagher, Cole Caufield, Christian Dvorak and Nick Suzuki scored for Montreal, who moved two points ahead of the New York Rangers for the final Eastern Conference wild card spot.

Game recap: Bruins 4-1 loss against Canadiens

Christian Dvorak put Montreal on the board just 40 seconds into the second period. Cole Caufield converted a 2-on-1 with Nick Suzuki, who got past Henri Jokiharju before setting him up to make it 2-0 at 14:42.

Brendan Gallagher made it 3-0 at 3:00 of the third, one-timing a shot from the slot after Jake Evans forced a turnover in the corner.

"It's going to take 60 minutes of consistent hockey right now, and I think,you know, we have moments where we play well, but not long enough during the course of a game." Boston HC Joe Sacco said. (0:33)

"We have to be able to sustain more of a 60-minute effort and I think that's what's going to take and we have to just understand that we have to pull out of this together."

Elias Lindholm got Boston on the board at 13:19, scoring on a rebound at the left post. Suzuki sealed the win with an empty-netter at 1:57, securing Montreal’s 4-1 victory.

Next, the Bruins face against the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

