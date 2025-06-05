"DRAISAITL>BARKOV": Oilers Nation rejoices as Leon Draisaitl secures Game 1 win for Edmonton in OT

Fans reacted as the Edmonton Oilers won 4-3 in overtime against the Florida Panthers on Wednesday. Leon Draisailtl was the hero for Edmonton, giving it a 1-0 series lead in the Stanley Cup Finals series.

The Panthers dropped to 8-3 on the road this playoffs. They have scored 51 road goals as their five-game win streak away from home ended. Before this loss, they had beaten the Carolina Hurricanes with three straight road game wins in the Eastern Conference Finals.

After their overtime win, Edmonton posted the final score on X:

"THAT'S ONE ✅"

Fans reacted to the post.

"DRAISAITL>BARKOV," one said.

"LMFAO I THOUGHT THEY SAID SKINNER WAS WASHED?!?," another reacted.

"Very fortunate refs called that penalty eve though the stick on stick action caused the puck to leave the rink on the defensive side. Great win. Dodged a bullet there💙🧡" a fan said.

Take a look at some more reactions on X:

"The 2024-2025 Edmonton Oilers may just be one of the best overall come from behind teams of all time," one fan wrote.

"great pass from Perry. who else but McDrai Stuart Skinner….. what a turnaround for him. he has been great," another fan wrote.

"Beautiful goal leon!!! Beauty of a pass by Mcdavid!! #LetsGoOilers," a fan said.

"What a game! Great comeback. Way to get it done!," one fan reacted.

How the Oilers beat the Panthers in Game 1

Leon Draisaitl scored the first goal just over a minute into the game. Sam Bennett tied the scores for Florida with a deflection midway through the first period before Marchand gave Florida a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal.

Bennett scored again early in the second to make it 3-1 for the Panthers. Viktor Arvidsson responded quickly for Edmonton with a slap shot to make it 3-2. In the third period, Mattias Ekholm scored with help from Connor McDavid to tie the game at 3-3 to force overtime, where Draisaitl scored on a power play with 31 seconds left.

That gave Edmonton the win and a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final. Florida started strong, but the Oilers remained balanced to hold on to the win at home.

