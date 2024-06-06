Canadian rapper and Toronto-faithtful Drake has bet $500,000 on the Edmonton Oilers winning the 2024 Stanley Cup. The five-time Grammy Award winner posted his bet, with an estimated payout of $1.05 million, on his Instagram handle champagpnepapi, which has over 146 million followers currently.

He posted screenshots of the two bets he's made on Stake, one being a $500,000 bet on the Dallas Mavericks winning the 2024 NBA Finals, which has a payout of $1.375 million. The other six-figure bet is on Connor McDavid and Canada's representative in the Stanley Cup Final, the Edmonoton Oilers.

Drake is a sports fanatic and has been a constant presence for Toronto's basketball team, the Raptors. He is a constant presence on the court-side seats at Scotiabank Arena.

Drake captioned the post disclosing his bets,

"Dallas cause I'm a Texan Oilers are self explanatory"

On May 24th, Drake had made his first cricket bet on the Kolkata Knights Riders winning the 2024 Indian Premier League. Despite, the infamous Drake curse, the Kolkata Knights Riders went on to win the IPL Final, winning their third title of the league.