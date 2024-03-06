"Drive to survive but with GMs": Paul Bissonnette's new NHL show idea takes inspiration from Netflix's hit series Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Former NHLer and TNT analyst Paul Bissonnette recently, suggested the idea of a brand new NHL show on on X. It takes inspiration from Netflix's popular series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive," adding a unique twist for NHL fans.

Bissonnette suggested the concept of having all the NHL general managers stay together in a mansion a week before the Mar. 8 trade deadline. With cameras capturing 24-hour footage, fans will get an inside look at the intense negotiations, strategies, and discussions happening among the GMs.

To make it more interesting, Paul Bissonnette suggested that incorporating competitions to win extra information would be a great idea. It would make a competitive element and make the show even more engaging for viewers.

Moreover, stocking the mansion with plenty of booze and food would ensure that GMs have everything they need during this intense process. The NHL show idea from Bissonnette suggests the potential to be a hit:

"Staff can only help with information on players and can’t communicate about anything that is unfolding in the mansion. Or maybe we create competitions to win extra information. Stock it with a ton of booze & food obviously and I think we have a hit. Drive to survive but with GM’s."

Expand Tweet

It would give fans a behind-the-scenes look at the inner workings of the league and provide a unique perspective on the decision-making process similar to Netflix's popular series "Formula 1: Drive to Survive."

Paul Bissonnette expresses his desire to see Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon playing together

The studio analyst for NHL on TNT is a huge fan of Sidney Crosby, and has frequently expressed his admiration for the Penguins captain for his performances and the lasting impact Crosby has had on the hockey community.

Paul Bissonnette recently tweeted about his Genie wish to see Sidney Crosby play alongside Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon:

"I know it won’t happen but Crosby in Colorado would blow our brains. Can we just pretend? How unbelievable would it be to watch those two play together? If I had a Genie in a bottle and got 3 wishes that would be one of my wishes no lie."

Expand Tweet

It would be a dream come true for NHL fans to see Crosby and MacKinnon playing together. While Paul Bissonnette's wish may have sparked excitement, Crosby has remained a key player for the Pittsburgh Penguins throughout his impressive 19-season career.

Even this season, Crosby continues to showcase his skills and contribute significantly to his team's success.