"Drives the Leafs wild" - NHL fans react to Bruins' hilarious welcome TikTok for Pat Maroon

The Boston Bruins caused quite a stir in the hockey world with their recent TikTok debut featuring new addition Pat Maroon.

The video, shared by B/R Open Ice on X (formerly Twitter), showcased Pat Maroon lip-synching "Hey" and "How you doing," accompanied by puzzled reactions from teammates Brad Marchand, Brandon Carlo, and Hampus Lindholm. Bruins fans were treated to a glimpse of Maroon donning the Spoked B, adding to the amusement.

NHL fans flocked to X to share their reactions to the hilarious welcome TikTok for Pat Maroon. One fan humorously remarked:

"Needed to have Jack Edwards in this"

Another fan simply stated:

"This actually F**ks"

However, not all reactions were purely positive. One fan highlighted the dynamic between Marchand and Pat Maroon in the video, commenting:

"Marchy: Yeah Patty you gotta actually want to do the TikTok. Yeah I know it seems stupid but it drives the Leafs wild."

Additionally, some fans couldn't help but notice Maroon's change in appearance since joining the Bruins:

"At least he cut his hair."

Pat Maroon will have to strengthen Bruin's lineup who lost 5-1 to Blues

The St. Louis Blues secured a decisive 5-1 victory over the Boston Bruins, snapping a three-game losing streak and concluding a five-game road trip with a solid win.

Kasperi Kapanen and Robert Thomas set the tone for the Blues by each scoring in the first period. Goalie Joel Hofer was instrumental, stopping 36 shots throughout the game.

Hofer said to reporters:

“This is a big win for our club. That's obviously a good team over there. Hopefully, we can keep this going, going home.”

Kevin Hayes, Brandon Saad, and Alexey Toropchenko also contributed goals for St. Louis, showcasing an offensive resurgence after a period of low scoring.

Despite the Bruins' efforts, highlighted by David Pastrnak's 41st goal of the season, they couldn't maintain their momentum, having their two-game winning streak halted by the Blues' dominant performance.

St. Louis displayed their effectiveness when scoring first, boasting a remarkable record of 26-3-1 this season in such scenarios. Additionally, they showed resilience when leading after one period, with a record of 17-1-1.

Boston attempted to stage a comeback by pulling goalie Jeremy Swayman for an extra skater late in the game but ultimately surrendered another goal to Toropchenko.

Kapanen expressed his satisfaction with his goal, remarking to the media:

“Finally caught a lucky break. Just happy it went in.”

The Bruins, despite being positioned to finish with the NHL’s best record potentially, acknowledged their slow start and the need to elevate their performance, as noted by forward Pavel Zacha and captain Brad Marchand.