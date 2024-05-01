"Drop 15-20" - NHL analyst believes Alex Ovechkin must get in better shape to break Wayne Gretzky's record 

John Buccigross, renowned for his insightful commentary as an NHL analyst, weighed in on Alex Ovechkin's pursuit of Gretzky's 894-goal record with a pointed suggestion.

In a tweet posted by Bucciot.Com, Buccigross states that Ovechkin must track his nutrition and exercise schedule pretty closely which will power him through his success on the ice.

Through a methodical plan, Buccigross devised that Alex Ovechkin should shed 15-20 pounds over 5 months by utilizing tailored training to advance his skating skills.

"Time for Ovi to embrace fitness/nutrition. Drop 15-20. He's got 5 months until opening night. 3-4 pounds a month. Work on his skating. Hire a chef and trainer and go all in. Rent ice like Kucherov. Big things can happen with small improvements," Buccigross tweeted.

The cornerstone of Buccigross' argument is that minuscule improvements in Ovechkin's physical conditioning could result in outstanding results on the ice. Buccigross makes a comparison with other professional athletes like Nikita Kucherov who has been known to rent ice for personal practice sessions to emphasize the transformative power of hard work and professional help.

Despite a stellar career encompassing 853 goals, the Washington Capitals' captain faced adversity during the recently concluded season. A slow start saw Alex Ovechkin tallying only eight goals in his initial 43 games, prompting scrutiny and speculation about his form and fitness.

However, Ovechkin mounted a remarkable resurgence, scoring 23 goals in the final 36 contests to propel the Capitals into the playoffs.

Reflecting on Ovechkin's performance, Capitals' general manager Brian MacLellan acknowledged the weight of expectation placed upon the veteran forward. With Alex Ovechkin shouldering the burden of offensive responsibility, MacLellan emphasized the need to augment the team's scoring prowess through strategic acquisitions.

Brian MacLellan said (via NHL.com):

“There's a lot of pressure on him, [That] he's expected to carry us offensively at 38 is probably not fair.”

"I think we need to add something in that area. We need to get a little more skill, a little more goals," MacLellan added.

As Ovechkin approaches the twilight of his career, the pursuit of Gretzky's 894 goal record assumes heightened significance.

Despite Alex Ovechkin's struggles, Washington's offense was stymied by Shesterkin and the Rangers' defense

The New York Rangers swept the Washington Capitals in Game 4 of the NHL playoffs, advancing to the second round.

Artemi Panarin's power-play goal, along with Igor Shesterkin's stellar goaltending, secured the win. Jack Roslovic's empty-netter sealed the victory. The Rangers, led by Trocheck, will face either the Carolina Hurricanes or the New York Islanders in the next round.

Shesterkin's outstanding performance was key, as he stifled Capitals' scoring opportunities. Kakko's goal added to the Rangers' offensive depth, while Lindgren's solid goaltending wasn't enough for the Capitals. Though Washington fought hard, the Rangers' determination ultimately prevailed, ending the series with a display of resilience and skill.