  • "Ducking Cale Makar" "Trade him already": NHL fans react to Canucks' Quinn Hughes missing Avalanche game with reported injury

By Tushaar Kuthiala
Modified Feb 04, 2025 20:54 GMT
Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) skates behind the net. (Credit: IMAGN)

Vancouver Canucks fans were not happy after the news broke about Quinn Hughes missing the upcoming game against the Colorado Avalanche. The Canucks captain also missed their last game, a 2-3 overtime loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday.

Hughes reportedly skated on Tuesday morning but left before team practice. NHL reporter Jeff Paterson posted Canucks coach Rick Tocchet’s statement about Hughes on X (formerly Twitter).

“Rick Tocchet said Hughes is out tonight. He said he wants to play, but he's being monitored closely," Paterson posted. "Later when Tocchet was asked about Hughes simply needing rest, the coach said “not playing the next couple of games, use that as a positive that he is getting rest, that's how you have to look at it" - so we'll see about at SJS & vs TOR later this week.”
NHL analyst Elliotte Friedman had also shared an update regarding the Vancouver captain.

“Per @BatchHockey, VCR coach Rick Tocchet says Quinn Hughes will not play tonight vs COL,” Friedman said.

Most fans reacted stormily to the news, while others were concerned that Quinn Hughes' absence from the roster was due to his upcoming trade.

"Just trade him already," one fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).
"Quinn Hughes is ducking Cale Makar. Incredible," another wrote.
"I heard he's going to the Leafs," another user said.
"How is he going to 4 Nations if he’s not healthy enough to even play for Vancouver." a fan asked.
"I choose to believe it’s trade related," yet another user speculated.

Other fans simply had fun joking about what looked to be a typo in Friedman's tweet where he abbreviated the Vancouver Canucks as "VCR."

"Sounds like VCR needs to rewind to when he was healthy," a post read.
"VCR. Really? Doesn't everybody else on my planet do VAN?" another commented.
"Better upgrade to DVD soon," yet another user said.

Quinn Hughes opens up about J.T. Miller being traded to the New York Rangers

Defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and forward J.T. Miller (9) during the latter&#039;s time at Vancouver Canucks. (Credits: IMAGN)
Defenseman Quinn Hughes (43) and forward J.T. Miller (9) during the latter's time at Vancouver Canucks. (Credits: IMAGN)

On Friday, Quinn Hughes spoke with Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy right after star center J.T. Miller was traded to the New York Rangers.

“Yeah, I mean, obviously a lot of noise last couple weeks and months," Hughes said. "But, you know, see him go, he's a heck of a hockey player, and enjoyed playing them for the six years that I had.”
"And you know, I obviously wish him the best, and personally, I'm gonna see him in six, seven days. So, but right now, it doesn't even really seem real, but next couple weeks, I'm sure it will sink in a little bit," he added.

Commentators said that Hughes looked to be in some discomfort during the game against the Dallas Stars, which the Canucks lost 3-5.

