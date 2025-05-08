  • home icon
  • Ducks GM issues strong statement addressing team's decision to hire HC Joel Quenneville despite link to Blackhawks scandal

Ducks GM issues strong statement addressing team's decision to hire HC Joel Quenneville despite link to Blackhawks scandal

By Zachary Roberts
Modified May 08, 2025 18:48 GMT
NHL: Boston Bruins at Florida Panthers - Source: Imagn
Ducks GM issues strong statement addressing team's decision to hire HC Joel Quenneville despite link to Blackhawks scandal (image credit: IMAGN)

After two unsuccessful seasons, the Anaheim Ducks have moved on from Greg Cronin, hiring former Chicago Blackhawks coach Joel Quenneville on Thursday to take over. Quenneville was previously suspended after he stepped down in 2021.

He was linked to the Kyle Beach sexual assault accusation in 2010, with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman determining that his response was "inadequate." He was reinstated last July.

Anaheim general manager Pat Verbeek understands what the optics might be, but he maintains that the team did everything right and is convinced that Quenneville is the right man.

“Over the last two weeks, we conducted interviews with many outstanding coaching candidates, while simultaneously conducting a comprehensive review of what took place while Joel was head coach of the Blackhawks in 2010," Verbeek said on Thursday, via NHL.com. "We spoke with dozens of individuals, including advocates for positive change in hockey and leadership of the NHL."
The GM noted that the team's findings from its investigation are "consistent" with what Quenneville said happened in 2010, including that he was not, at the time, aware of how severe the issue was with Beach and a former assistant coach.

Their statement noted that it is "clear" that the former Florida Panthers coach "deeply regrets" how he handled it but has shown "meaningful personal growth and accountability." The Ducks believe he's earned the right to coach again.

Joel Quenneville opens up on new job with Ducks

Joel Quenneville is the second most successful coach in NHL history in terms of regular-season wins. He'll have a chance to continue adding to his illustrious career with the Anaheim Ducks, whom he said he is excited to coach.

Joel Quenneville is back in the NHL (Imagn)
"This is the organization I wanted to restart my career with and am truly grateful for this opportunity," Quenneville said on Thursday, via NHL.com. "The Ducks have incredible ownership, management and passionate fans. In nearly four years away from the game, I have learned from my prior mistakes and realized it will be actions over words that demonstrate my commitment to being a better leader.”

Quenneville and Edmonton Oilers general manaer Stan Bowman were suspended by the NHL for three years, but they're both officially back in the league.

About the author
Zachary Roberts

Zachary Roberts

Twitter icon

Zachary is a journalist covering NFL, Professional Golf, esports, and Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. He has a degree in writing/editing from Southern Adventist University (USA), and in his spare time, he likes to play games such as Minecraft, Pokémon and Fortnite, or watch sports.

Ever since he was a youth football wide receiver, Zachary has been an avid NFL fan. He loves the Carolina Panthers, with Cam Newton being his all-time favorite player (with respect to the close second, Steve Smith). If you ever meet Zachary, prepare to hear all about how underrated Newton was and how he single-handedly dragged the Panthers to Super Bowl 50.

Zachary is also a big fan of top golfers like Tiger Woods, Wyndham Clark, and Scottie Scheffler. He enjoys watching them and hopes that Woods can return to form soon and win again.

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
