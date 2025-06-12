Ducks' Trevor Zegras sends 3-emoji message to celebrate Chris Kreider's trade from Rangers

Chris Kreider’s time with the New York Rangers has come to an end. On Thursday, the Rangers traded him to the Anaheim Ducks. The Rangers received center prospect Carey Terrance and a 2025 third-round pick in return.

The Ducks also received a 2025 fourth-round pick as part of the deal. Kreider had a 15-team no-trade list but agreed to the move.

Trevor Zegras, one of the Ducks' young stars, welcomed Kreider to Anaheim with a short Instagram story. He posted three emojis: a heart, a duck and a goat. Zegras was happy about the trade and showed his excitement.

Kreider played 13 seasons with the Rangers. He was their longest-serving player and a key part of their team. He scored 326 goals in his Rangers career and tied the team’s record for most power-play goals. Kreider played 883 regular-season games and 123 playoff games for New York. He helped the Rangers reach the Stanley Cup Final in 2014.

The Rangers are not keeping any part of Chris Kreider’s $6.5 million cap hit. According to PuckPedia, they now have almost $15 million in cap space. This was their second big trade with the Ducks in the past year, as they sent Jacob Trouba to Anaheim in December.

The Ducks wanted to improve their offense. They scored only 217 goals last season, which was near the bottom of the league. Kreider scored 22 goals, his lowest since 2020-21, but that would have tied for the team lead in Anaheim.

Chris Kreider had a tough season with injuries, as he dealt with back spasms, vertigo, and a hand problem that may need surgery.

Rangers informed Chris Kreider of trade plans before offseason to free up cap space

Chris Kreider said he wants to stay with the New York Rangers after their season ended on April 22. He called the Rangers his home and said the team gave him a chance to live his dream:

“This is home for me. This is the organization that gave me an opportunity to live out my dream. This is where I want to be and this is the group that I want to help in whatever fashion, win hockey games."

Kreider was known for his strong play in front of the net and his speed. He was also a mentor to younger Rangers players. His time in New York was memorable, but now he starts a new chapter with the Anaheim Ducks.

