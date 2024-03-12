"Dude is just washed": Fans react to speculation of Ryan Johansen's 'complicated history' with John Tortorella playing part in Flyers waiving him

Philadelphia Flyers fans were taken aback by reports surrounding Ryan Johansen's departure, particularly following his strained relationship with coach John Tortorella.

Elliotte Friedman's insights on the 32 Thoughts podcast shed light on the situation. According to Friedman, Ryan Johansen's arrival in Philadelphia necessitated immediate reconciliation due to his history with Tortorella. Friedman remarked:

"I didn't think there was any chance that Johansen was going to play there. He was going to be waived, and then when he cleared, he was going to go to the minor leagues or somewhere else. Don't forget he and Tortorella have a complicated history, to say the least"

Johansen's tenure with Tortorella during their stint with the Columbus Blue Jackets was marked by tension, including benchings and healthy scratches. The Flyers were reportedly open to addressing these issues, Friedman added:

"I heard the Flyers were willing to have the conversation. Then came word that Johansen was battling something. So now that is now all on hold,"

Friedman also speculated on the Flyers' future actions, suggesting they might buy out Johansen's remaining contract, valued at $8 million annually. However, the plan could be thwarted if Johansen is deemed injured, as players cannot be bought out while injured.

Adding to the complexity of the situation is Ryan Johansen's representation by Kurt Overhardt, the same agent who represents Cutter Gauthier, potentially introducing additional tensions. Friedman noted:

"There's some hard feelings there just in general because Johansen is represented by Kurt Overhardt."

With Johansen's departure from the Flyers seemingly imminent, fans are left contemplating the implications of his troubled history with Tortorella, with one tweeting:

"Or dude is just washed"

Flyers' GM Briere: Ryan Johansen not in future plans, efforts underway for departure

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere clarified the team's stance on Ryan Johansen, indicating that the center is not part of their future plans.

Johansen was acquired in a trade with the Colorado Avalanche, involving Sean Walker and a first-round pick. However, the Flyers swiftly waived Johansen and assigned him to the AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Briere said:

"We will see if we can give him the chance to go somewhere else. We haven’t decided what the future looks like for him yet. We’re trying to see if there’s something we can do."

When pressed on why Johansen doesn't fit into the team's plans, Briere was cryptic:

"I can’t really go into that at this point. We just have a different vision at this point, so that’s about all I can say."

Amidst Johansen's strained history with former coach John Tortorella, speculation persists about compatibility issues between player and coach.