"Dude's a starter if he skates with the Ducks" - NHL fans react as Jaromir Jagr skates with Penguins

NHL fans were treated to a blast from the past as legendary forward Jaromir Jagr took to the ice once again with the Pittsburgh Penguins, sending social media into a frenzy.

The electrifying moment unfolded when Spittin' Chiclets tweeted a clip of Jagr skating alongside the Penguins, accompanied by the caption:

"WHAT YEAR IS IT?! Jaromir Jagr is skating with the Penguins."

Expand Tweet

Jagr, a Czech professional ice hockey right winger and owner of Rytiri Kladno of the Czech Extraliga (ELH), boasts a storied career in the NHL, including an iconic tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

From 1990 to 2001, Jagr dazzled fans with his unparalleled skill and leadership, serving as captain of the Penguins.

Despite the missed opportunity for Jagr to join the Penguins in 2011, his return now symbolizes a full-circle reconciliation with the team and its fans. The NHL jersey retirement ceremony honoring Jagr will take place on Sunday.

As news of Jagr skating with the Penguins spread, fans couldn't contain their excitement. One fan quipped:

"Dudes a starter if he skates with the Ducks."

Expand Tweet

Another fan appealed:

"Dubas please get him on the 4th line for 1 game contract. Be a man of the people!!!!"

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, another fan expressed thoughts of Jagr and Penguins legend Mario Lemieux reuniting on the ice, musing:

"Him and Lemieux could probably still lace them up and score 40pts for the Pens."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jaromir Jagr skated with the Penguins before jersey retirement

Jaromir Jagr's return to the Pittsburgh Penguins' practice stirred emotions among fans, marking a nostalgic reunion with the team he once electrified.

After declaring his intention to return to the NHL in 2011, Jagr had the option of signing with the Penguins, but he signed with the Philadelphia Flyers. Penguins fans had longed to see Jagr alongside Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, and the dream materialized finally.

Crosby expressed admiration for Jagr, saying:

“When you look at the history of hockey, he’s somebody you’re always going to think about.

“The fact that he played here and had the impact he did here… it’s incredible. I think we all feel pretty fortunate to be a part of this. You don’t know when you’re going to have opportunities like this. There’s a lot of pride that comes with playing for this team for a lot of reasons, and he’s one of them.”

Expand Tweet

The practice drew a crowd adorned in old Jaromir Jagr jerseys, with fans in awe of witnessing the iconic player back in familiar territory. The sentiment was palpable, with chants of "Welcome home, Jags!" echoing through the arena.