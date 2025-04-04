  • home icon
  • Dylan Holloway Injury: St. Louis Blues forward exits game vs Penguins after hit from Rutger McGroarty

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Apr 04, 2025 03:05 GMT
NHL: St. Louis Blues at Nashville Predators - Source: Imagn
Dylan Holloway injury - Source: Imagn

The St. Louis Blues suffered a major injury blow after forward Dylan Holloway left Thursday's game against the Pittsburgh Penguins due to an apparent lower-body injury.

With two minutes remaining in the first period, a hit from Penguins forward Rutger McGroarty appeared to injure Holloway. The Blues forward subsequently went directly to the bench.

Holloway returned shortly after for one shift before the period ended, but he was ruled out for the rest of the game before the second period started. Holloway has amassed 63 points through 26 goals and 37 assists so far this season.

The Blues, meanwhile, extended their winning streak to 11 games and moved atop the West's Wild Card standings after defeating the Penguins 5-4.

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Edited by Veer Badani
