  Dylan Larkin, $59,850,000 Red Wings D-man give thier honest opinion about dismal season opener performance vs. Canadiens

Dylan Larkin, $59,850,000 Red Wings D-man give thier honest opinion about dismal season opener performance vs. Canadiens

By Abhishek Dilta
Modified Oct 10, 2025 05:02 GMT
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings - Source: Getty
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings - Source: Getty

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin made an honest assessment of the team’s dismal season-opening performance against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The Red Wings started the game strong, with Larkin giving them a 1-0 lead on the power play at 3:50 in the first period. However, the Red Wings were unable to carry forward their momentum, as the Canadiens dominated them and secured a resounding 5-1 victory.

After the game, Dylan Larkin said the team failed to execute their game plan:

"Well, yeah, I am. Anytime you give up a goal late, end of periods, it's a killer. We came out, and then they got the fourth, and it's a similar story. They get behind us, we didn't do much good, but we left Gibby out to dry, and it was tough. We were shellshocked a little bit, just how bad we executed and how bad we missed our assignments."
Defenseman Moritz Seider, currently signed to a seven-year, $59.85 million contract, provided the assist for Dylan Larkin’s lone goal in the matchup. Reflecting on the team’s performance, he said:

"Very disappointed. Obviously, we came out, I thought, with a great start, really good intensity, and then the game kind of slipped away from us. We were un-detailed. Yeah, they just kind of outworked us, outskated us, got a lot of great opportunities around our net, and nothing Devon Levi could have done there to prevent goals. So that's definitely up on us, and obviously a disappointing night."
Red Wings HC Todd McLellan makes his thoughts known after season's first defeat to the Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan shared his thoughts on the team's performance in their 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. He said the team failed to play with the intent to win the game.

"We just played the game,” he said post-game via NHL.com. “We didn’t play to win the game.”
John Gibson's debut for the Red Wings was spoiled after he conceded four goals on 13 shots. He was replaced in the second period by Cam Talbot, who made four saves on the night.

The Red Wings will hope to bounce back against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their next matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Edited by Abhishek Dilta
