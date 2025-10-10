Dylan Larkin, $59,850,000 Red Wings D-man give thier honest opinion about dismal season opener performance vs. Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin made an honest assessment of the team’s dismal season-opening performance against the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

The Red Wings started the game strong, with Larkin giving them a 1-0 lead on the power play at 3:50 in the first period. However, the Red Wings were unable to carry forward their momentum, as the Canadiens dominated them and secured a resounding 5-1 victory.

After the game, Dylan Larkin said the team failed to execute their game plan:

"Well, yeah, I am. Anytime you give up a goal late, end of periods, it's a killer. We came out, and then they got the fourth, and it's a similar story. They get behind us, we didn't do much good, but we left Gibby out to dry, and it was tough. We were shellshocked a little bit, just how bad we executed and how bad we missed our assignments."

Defenseman Moritz Seider, currently signed to a seven-year, $59.85 million contract, provided the assist for Dylan Larkin’s lone goal in the matchup. Reflecting on the team’s performance, he said:

"Very disappointed. Obviously, we came out, I thought, with a great start, really good intensity, and then the game kind of slipped away from us. We were un-detailed. Yeah, they just kind of outworked us, outskated us, got a lot of great opportunities around our net, and nothing Devon Levi could have done there to prevent goals. So that's definitely up on us, and obviously a disappointing night."

Red Wings HC Todd McLellan makes his thoughts known after season's first defeat to the Montreal Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan shared his thoughts on the team's performance in their 5-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens. He said the team failed to play with the intent to win the game.

"We just played the game,” he said post-game via NHL.com. “We didn’t play to win the game.”

John Gibson's debut for the Red Wings was spoiled after he conceded four goals on 13 shots. He was replaced in the second period by Cam Talbot, who made four saves on the night.

The Red Wings will hope to bounce back against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their next matchup at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

