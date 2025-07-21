Dylan Strome makes his feelings known on assisting Alex Ovechkin's historic 895th goal, breaking Wayne Gretzky's all-time record

On April 6, Alex Ovechkin scored his 895th NHL goal against the New York Islanders. The goal made him the all-time leading goal scorer in NHL history, passing Wayne Gretzky. It happened at UBS Arena during the second period on a power play. Tom Wilson gave the final pass, but Dylan Strome also assisted on the goal.

Strome joined First Up on July 21 and spoke about the moment. He said people kept congratulating him all summer. The assist came up often in conversations, even with people who usually don’t follow hockey.

“It’s something that’s always going to be there,” he said (03:28 onwards).

For Strome, being involved in the record-breaking goal is something he’ll always remember.

Ovechkin’s path to the record was not easy. He broke his leg on Nov. 18 and missed several games. Back then, he was still 27 goals behind Wayne Gretzky. People thought he wouldn’t break the record this season. But he returned strong and scored five goals in his last six games.

Ovechkin ended the season with 44 goals and 73 points. He tied for third in goals across the league. Strome said,

“He was a man on a mission.”

Strome said he was surprised how many people still talk about the assist.

“It’s pretty surreal that you get put in the same conversation as that goal,” he said.

The 39-year-old Ovechkin became the league’s top goal scorer of all time. After the game, Ovechkin said he needed time to understand what it really meant.

“I’m probably gonna need a couple more days or maybe a couple weeks to realize what does it mean to be No. 1...It’s unbelievable moment, and I’m happy," Ovechkin said (via apnews.com).

In the playoffs, Alex Ovechkin scored five goals and had one assist in ten games.

Alex Ovechkin wants Russia to play internationally in "near future"

Alex Ovechkin visited Moscow on Saturday and met with the fans there. It was his first trip since breaking Wayne Gretzky’s all-time NHL goal record. He now holds the record with 897 goals.

During the visit, Ovechkin said he hopes Russian athletes can return to international sports events.

"I hope that in the near future we will be allowed to participate," Alex Ovechkin said to AFP News, via Moscow Times. "And the guys will be able to take part in Olympiads and world championships to represent their country,"

Russia has been banned from several sports events since 2022 due to Ukraine war. Ovechkin still wants a chance to play for the national team before he retires.

