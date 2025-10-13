Easton Cowan will get his much-anticipated NHL debut on Monday when the Toronto Maple Leafs take the ice against the Detroit Red Wings. The rookie's first start in the big leagues was fast-forwarded after Steven Lorentz suffered an injury.

Ad

Lorentz missed Sunday's practice after suffering an upper-body injury against the Red Wings on Saturday, a game which the Leafs lost 6-3. Cowan, who was left out of the opening day roster despite strong performances in preseason camp, will feature in the top line alongside stars Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies.

The 20-year-old isn't overanalyzing the prospect of sharing the lines with one of the sport's gats. Cowan aims to play his natural game, which saw him score 39 points in 17 playoff games for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League last season.

Ad

Trending

"Yeah, obviously they've played together for a while," Cowan said after practice on Sunday. (3:50) "So, they know where each other are. Two good players, play hard and play the right way. So, just got to go out there, play my game, and I felt like we had a good practice together today. So, just got to keep building off that."

Ad

Lorentz's injury has prompted head coach Craig Berube to adjust his lines, with Mattias Macelli, Bobby McMann, and Dakota Joshua dropping down a line to create space for Cowan on the first line. The right-winger seems to be prepared for the task ahead.

“I feel confident,” he added. “I feel like I’m ready for this. So, just gonna take it all in, enjoy it and have some fun.”

Ad

Ad

Leafs HC Craig Berube compliments Easton Cowan's awareness

Head coach Berube praised the all-around aspect of Cowan's game and claimed it to be one of the decisive factors behind their choice of giving the 2023 NHL first-round pick the nod against the Red Wings.

"I thought he did a good job defensively [in training camp and pre-season]. He's a smart player, he's got a good IQ, and just in practice, too, watching his reads and where he's positioned in the D-zone and things like that," Berube said.

Ad

"I mean, he's like anybody else, but he's got a good hockey IQ. I feel he anticipates well and reads plays well, and that's one of the reasons why I put him there."

In four seasons in the OHL regular season with the Knights, Cowan has recorded 165 points along with two trophies. He will have big shoes to fill as he starts in the position that Mitch Marner, who recently joined the Vegas Golden Knights from the Leafs, made his own in the last decade.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama