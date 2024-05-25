"Easy 5 min" "Not even a penalty": NHL fans divided over Dmitry Kulikov’s 2-minute minor for hit on Alex Wennberg 

In the first period of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers, Panthers defenceman Dmitry Kulikov delivered a hit to Alexander Wennberg. The intended point of contact was seemingly Wennberg's head and Kulikov subsequently received a two-minute minor for it.

Initially, the hit was reviewed to determine if it warranted a major five-minute penalty, which could even lead to a game misconduct or further disciplinary action. However, after reviewing the play, the officials downgraded the penalty from a major to a minor.

The clip of the play has since been making rounds on the internet. Fans were quick to react to it on social media. While some believed Kulikov deserved a harsher penalty for the shoulder-to-head contact, others insisted the contact between the players was not severe enough.

Following are some fan reactions from X/Twitter:

“Easy 5 min.”

“Puck was 15 feet away. This used to legal, and I wish it still was, but the way these have been called over the past 10 years it would be a 5 min major and probably at least 3 game suspension,” wrote one user.

“Targeted shoulder to the head without the puck. That's a 5 minute misconduct, minimum,” commented one fan.

Meanwhile, some fans defended Dmitry Kulikov. They believed the hit was clean and did not warrant an interference call.

“Not even a penalty.”

“Shouldn’t have even been a penalty,” seconded another user.

“I mean, it’s textbook interference. Correct call and correct non-major,” wrote one fan.

Dmitry Kulikov was suspended for 2 games in March for an illegal hit to the head

Earlier in March, Panthers' Dmitry Kulikov was suspended for two games due to an illegal hit to the head.

This incident took place during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning on March 16, when at 3:36 of the second period, Kulikov delivered a hit to Lightning forward Conor Sheary, seemingly targeting his head once more.

The officials deemed the hit illegal, and Kulikov was given a game penalty, and immediately ejected from the contest.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety reviewed the play later on and decided to hand out a two-game suspension without pay.

As a result of this suspension, Kulikov also forfeited $10,416.66 of his salary, which went to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.