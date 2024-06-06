“Easy decision”: Jakub Vorachek endorses Florida Panthers forward to win Conn Smythe Trophy 

This year’s Conn Smythe Trophy should go to Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov, former NHLer Jakub Voracek believes.

Voracek, who played for over 10 seasons in the NHL, has endorsed the Florida Panthers captain to win the trophy:

"Barkov 1000%. If Florida wins he has to win it. Shut down Kucherov, Pasta, Panarin and point per game. Easy decision."

Barkov, this year’s Selke Trophy winner, has combined his elite defensive skills with offensive contributions, scoring six goals and adding 11 assists for 17 points in 17 playoff games.

However, Barkov’s influence goes beyond the ice. His leadership has led the way during the Florida Panthers’ second straight Stanley Cup Finals appearance.

The Hockey News' Jacob Stoller also argued Barkov’s case for the Conn Smythe Trophy:

"He’s posted a team-high 61.97 scoring chance-for percentage during 5-on-5 play, logged the fourth-most shorthanded ice time per game (2:11) for the NHL’s second-best penalty kill and registered a league-high 22 takeaways. Oh, and he’s scored three game-winning goals," Stoller said.

Barkov perhaps has the strongest case among all Panthers players thus far. Unless someone like Matthew Tkachuk has an outstanding finals series, the Conn Smythe is Barkov’s to lose if they win it all.

As it stands, Barkov is the frontrunner for this year’s playoff MVP.

Barkov comes up clutch for Florida Panthers

NHL.com's Tom Gulitti recently published a preview of the Stanley Cup Finals between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers. In particular, the preview focused on the Panthers' path to the finals.

It highlighted how Gustav Forsling’s outstanding play has catapulted him into the Conn Smythe conversation.

When discussing MVP candidates, Gulitti also made a case for Matthew Tkachuk, given the fact that he leads the team with 19 points. However, the pick remains with Barkov:

"The Panthers captain has done it all with 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 17 games, playing all situations, often being matched against an opponent’s top lines. Barkov’s clutch play is not only defined by his team-leading three game-winning goals but also his defensive brilliance."

Specifically, Gulitti pointed out Barkov’s crucial block in Game 6 of the Panthers versus Boston Bruins series. Late in the game, Barkov blocked a one-time from David Pastrnak that, had it not been for Barkov’s block, could have resulted in the game-tying goal.

The key block preserved a tight, 2-1 victory for Florida, giving them the series win.

If Florida can capture their first-ever Stanley Cup, it seems that Barkov would not only hoist the Cup but could also take home the Conn Smyth Trophy as postseason MVP.