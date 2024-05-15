"Edmonton getting away with murder": Fans react as Darnell Nurse sucker punches Dakota Joshua

NHL fans on social media reacted to Darnell Nurse's sucker punch to Dakota Joshua during Game 4 between the Edmonton Oilers and Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night.

During the second period, Dakota Joshua and Darnell Nurse were both near the glass shield behind the goal. They engaged in a verbal exchange and it seems to have increased the tensions between them.

In the midst of that, Darnell Nurse launched a left-hand punch at Joshua's face. However, despite being struck, Joshua managed to remain standing on his feet and minding his own business, not retaliating or escalating the situation further.

The linesman wasted no time in stepping in to prevent any further escalation between the two. Despite the referee's involvement, no call was made on the play against Darnell Nurse.

Many fans on X/Twitter expressed their disapproval of Nurse's actions through their reactions. One fan said:

"He should have been given an additional 2 minutes for that after the original penalty call on him. Edmonton is getting away with murder. Every shift they cross-check someone and get away with it. The league is not hiding the fact that they want McDavid to go as far as possible"

Another fan chimed in and reckoned that if Joshua had retaliated, it would have been a difficult time for Darnell Nurse on the ice:

"Had Dakota Joshua responded, Nurse would have needed a nurse"

"Nurse and Kane are both two of biggest cowardly yappers in the NHL," another fan on X wrote.

"Wont be a suspension because he plays for edmonton," another fan voiced their opinion.

"Most overpaid defenseman in the League," another wrote.

"Edmonton gonna goon if they can’t play," one fan on X opined.

Darnell Nurse's Edmonton Oilers tied the series with Game 4 win

On Tuesday, the Edmonton Oilers hosted the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place for Game 4. The home team came out on top with a 3-2 win over the Canucks to tie the best-of-seven-game series 2-2.

Leon Draisaitl continued with his stellar performance and put the Oilers up 1-0 after converting an assist from Connor McDavid for a power play goal. This was Leon Draisaitl's eighth goal in the playoffs.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins extended the Oilers lead to 2-0 with 40 seconds remaining in the second period. With that, he became the 13th player for the Oilers to score 50 playoff points.

Connor Garland cut it to 2-1 at 6:54 of the third period. At 18:19, Dakota Joshua made it for the Canucks, and 60 seconds later, Evan Bouchard scored the winner with a brilliant finish to clinch Game 4 for the Oilers.

Game 5 returns to Vancouver on Thursday.