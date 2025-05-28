"Edmonton learned a great lesson” - Wayne Gretzky believes Oilers hold key advantage over Panthers in potential Stanley Cup Final rematch

Wayne Gretzky shared his thoughts on a possible Stanley Cup Final rematch between the Edmonton Oilers and Florida Panthers on Wednesday's episode of Jason and Travis Kelce's New Heights podcast. Gretzky believes the Oilers have a key advantage this time.

"I want you to know, I am the only guy in the TNT panel that picked Edmonton to get to the finals," Gretzky said. "I picked Tampa Bay in the East. Part of my pick then was Matthew Tkachuk, who was hurt. He was such a big part of the success of the Panthers, and I wasn't sure he was coming back.”

Gretzky said it’s always tough to beat a team that just won the Stanley Cup.

"They know how to win," Gretzky added. "They know what it takes. They know how to keep the distractions away."

In the 2023–24 season, the Panthers beat the Oilers in a seven-game final. Florida took a 3–0 lead in the series. Edmonton came back with three wins to force Game 7. In that game, the Panthers defeated the Oilers 2-1 to win their first Stanley Cup.

"Now I will say this: Edmonton learned a great lesson last year losing in the finals," Gretzky said. "They will be a little bit different, and some of the things won’t be surprises off the ice."

This year, both teams are once again close to making the finals. Both teams are leading their respective series 3-1.

"I’d be hard-pressed to think it won't be a rematch in Florida-Edmonton,” Gretzky said. "The difference is this year, Edmonton has home-ice advantage, which in the playoffs, makes a big difference."

If they meet again, it could be another close series. But this time, the Oilers will try to use their experience and home ice to win it all.

Oilers and Panthers have looked strong in postseason

The Oilers have had a strong playoff run. They defeated the LA Kings in Round 1 and the Vegas Golden Knights in Round 2. Kasperi Kapanen scored an overtime winner in Game 5 to close the series against Vegas. Edmonton now leads the Dallas Stars 3-1 in the Western Conference Finals.

The Panthers have also played well. In the first round, they defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games. In Round 2, they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 7 with a 6-1 win.

They are now facing the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals. Florida leads the series 3-1, but the momentum has shifted with a 3-0 loss in Game 4.

