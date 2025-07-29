Edmonton legend Kevin Lowe pins Oilers' back-to-back Stanley Cup losses on $25,000,000 Oilers D-man's "totally uncharacteristic" plays

Edmonton's legendary defenseman Kevin Lowe attributed the Oilers’ back-to-back Stanley Cup losses to the Florida Panthers to defenseman Mattias Ekholm’s uncharacteristic plays.

Ad

On the Oilers Now podcast with Bob Stauffer, Lowe highlighted Ekholm’s struggles, suggesting a significant injury impacted his play, as he would not have played in a regular-season game.

Lowe pointed out several uncharacteristic errors, including breakaways, poor passes, and a critical defensive lapse where the Panthers were able to capitalize on the errors. These mistakes occurred multiple times in the playoffs.

"If it was a regular season game, there's a zero chance he would have been playing. But like, you know, the more I thought about it, some of the plays he made were just totally uncharacteristic of a guy in his hockey sense and ability," Lowe said.

Ad

Trending

"Some breakaways, some plays, and passes that weren't quite as good that he put in his partner's feet. Then he went to that one goal and he tried to go over and defend. I think Bennett walked around him and scored. That never, you know, 999 times out of a thousand, that never happens to a guy like him. It happened a few times in the playoffs," he added.

Ad

Ad

While some might point to goaltending, Lowe believes Ekholm’s diminished performance was a key factor in the series against the Panthers.

Mattias Ekholm played through a suspected groin injury throughout the playoffs, leading to some notable errors, including poor passes, allowing breakaways, and critical defensive lapses in the final series against the Panthers.

Ekholm appeared in seven playoff games, recording a goal and five assists. In the regular season, the 35-year-old veteran notched 33 points through nine goals and 24 assists in 65 games.

Ad

Oilers GM Stan Bowman justifies Trent Frederic's contract extension

The Edmonton Oilers general manager justified winger Trent Frederic's eight-year, $30.8 million contract extension with the team last month. His contract carries an AAV of $3.85 million.

Bowman justified Trent Frederic’s contract extension by highlighting his character and fit with the team.

"He’s just an awesome guy, first of all. Like outside of the hockey, he’s a guy that you believe in, you want him as part of your team. So I really like the character of Freddie, but that alone is not the reason to sign a guy to a long-term deal," Bowman said via the Edmonton Journal.

Frederic joined the Oilers following a trade from the Boston Bruins during the trade deadline period in March. The 27-year-old appeared in 22 playoff games, recording four points (one goal and three assists).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Dilta Abhishek is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda with over 2 years of sports reporting experience and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Delhi. He became a fan of ice hockey after watching NHL fight videos on YouTube, which led to him professionally writing about the sport and his continued interest in all things hockey.



A fan of the Boston Bruins, Abhishek considers their incredible comeback win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2013 playoffs as the most iconic moment in the NHL. His admiration for the six-time Stanley Cup winners also comes from the team’s storied history, distinctive black and gold uniform and their success in the sport. His all-time favorite NHL players are Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid, for their ability to perform at the highest level consistently.



Abhishek ensures his reporting is fair and balanced by being well-researched in his details, which he expects to be relevant, up-to-date and in line with ethical standards. His specialties are doing detailed match analysis and covering fan reactions.



Abhishek enjoys music, traveling and going on walks with his three German Shepherds in his free time, along with learning about horticulture. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama