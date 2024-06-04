Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi responds to his Dallas counterpart's promise to wear Oilers jersey after playoff elimination

Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi responded to Dallas mayor Eric Johnson's promise to wear an Edmonton Oilers jersey after the Dallas Stars lost to the Oilers in the Western Conference Final.

Before the conference final series between the Stars and Oilers, Sohi had challenged Johnson to a friendly wager on Twitter.

Sohi proposed that Johnson wear an Oilers jersey if the Oilers beat the Stars. Further, he would have to record a video wishing the Oilers good luck in the Stanley Cup Final. If the Stars won, Sohi would do the same wearing a Stars jersey.

The Oilers defeated the Stars in six games to advance to the Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers.

After Dallas' season ended with a 2-1 loss in Game 6, Johnson on his X post wrote:

"Tough loss for our @DallasStars, but what a season. Your hard work and endurance made Dallas proud. We'll be back stronger next season. And congrats, @EdmontonOilers. Mayor @AmarjeetSohiYEG will have me in your jersey next week, so go win the whole thing to make me look good!"

Sohi responded to Johnson's tweet, thanking the mayor and acknowledging the Stars put up a tough fight.

"Thanks Mayor Johnson. The @DallasStars fought hard. Big shout out to the Dallas Stars fans who have been incredible. We will never forget how they showed up for the @BenStelterFund. Thanks for a great run. Looking forward to the video!" Sohi wrote on X.

The Oilers advance to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final against the Florida Panthers, with Game 1 on June 8th in Florida. Edmonton will be seeking its first championship since 1990.

Oilers' flag hoisted at Vancouver City Hall following bet win

Before Round 2 of the playoffs, Mayor Ken Sim of Vancouver and Mayor Amarjeet Sohi of Edmonton made a wager on the results. If the Canucks emerged victorious, Mayor Sohi would be required to raise the Vancouver flag at Edmonton City Hall and sport a Canucks jersey, and vice versa

The Oilers triumphed over the Canucks in a seven-game series, leading to Mayor Sim fulfilling his end of the bargain.

Mayor Sim raised the orange and blue flag of the Edmonton Oilers in front of Vancouver City Hall. He also posted a video of himself wearing an Oilers jersey.

Mayor Sohi responded lightheartedly on Twitter, telling Mayor Sim:

"Orange and blue looks good on you."

He thanked Sim for being a good sport. Sohi said he would see him in the playoffs next season when they could have a rematch.