Edmonton McDonald's honors Connor McDavid for his golden goal in Canada vs USA 4 Nations final clash with wholesome gesture

At the 2010 Winter Olympics, Sidney Crosby scored the "Golden Goal" to beat the US in overtime. Almost 15 years later, it was Connor McDavid who scored a "Golden Goal" in overtime against the US to win the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Both goals are forever etched in Canadian history. The best player in the world at the time came through in the clutch with arguably the biggest goals of their lives.

To honor McDavid for his winning goal, a McDonald's in Edmonton has announced that it will rename the restaurant to "McDavid's".

It has also been announced that a McDonald's in his hometown of Newmarket, Ontario has changed its name to "McDavid's."

"McDonald's renames 2 spots 'McDavid's' for his iconic golden goal for Canada. One in Edmonton, one in his hometown, New Market, Ontario," Made in Canada tweeted on Friday.

The name changes will remain in place for one week at both locations. It's a special honor, for a special player and moment. The expectations for the 4 Nations Face-Off were low, but fans now know how much it meant for players to get the chance to represent their country on the biggest stage.

Connor McDavid was critical of his own play this season in a recent interview

Connor McDavid's 2024-25 campaign has been considered by some as underwhelming. Fans have been used to seeing him rack up points with ease but it's been difficult this season.

McDavid has still been productive with 74 points (22 goals, 52 assists) in 53 games. However, his 1.4 points-per-game average is his lowest rate since the 2017-2018 season (1.32 points-per-game). He's also struggled in the plus-minus category of late, with a -12 rating in his last six games.

He spoke candidly about his play during his media availability on Thursday.

"Yeah, I'd be lying if I said I've been feeling good out there," McDavid said, via Sportsnet. "It's been tough to get going, which is obviously not an excuse I gotta find a way to get going here. Obviously a big emotional week, exciting week last week and back to reality pretty quick."

McDavid and the Oilers will look to snap a five-game losing streak on Saturday in Carolina against the Hurricanes. The puck drops at 7 p.m. EST at Lenovo Center.

