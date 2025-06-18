Edmonton Oilers deemed 2026 Stanley Cup favorite, moments after gutting Game 6 loss to Panthers

The Edmonton Oilers are considered the favorites to win the 2026 Stanley Cup, despite the heartbreak of a Game 6 loss to the Florida Panthers.
The Oilers' wait for their sixth championship continues after another Stanley Cup Final defeat to the Florida Panthers, marked with a disappointing 5-1 loss in Game 6.
Nevertheless, shortly after the defeat, BetMGM pegged the Edmonton Oilers as the top contenders for next year's title with odds of +650. Meanwhile, the back-to-back champion Panthers are listed with odds of +750.
Other teams' odds include the Colorado Avalanche (+800), Dallas Stars (+850), Carolina Hurricanes (+900), Vegas Golden Knights (+1200), Tampa Bay Lightning (+1500), New Jersey Devils (+1800), LA Kings (+2000), Toronto Maple Leafs (+2000), Washington Capitals (+2800) and the New York Rangers (+3000).
However, it's premature to determine the winner at this stage. The odds provided are merely an initial estimate and are likely to fluctuate as the season progresses.
Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid shares his thoughts after SCF loss
It marked another consecutive heartbreak for Connor McDavid, who could not finish the job after coming so close to claiming his first Stanley Cup.
Despite the disappointment, he stood out as the Oilers' top performer throughout the postseason, tying for first with 31 points. Reflecting on the loss, McDavid praised the Panthers, acknowledging them as a formidable group whose back-to-back titles reflect their skill and determination.
"We kept trying the same thing over and over again, just banging our heads against the wall. Credit to them, they played well.” Nobody quit, nobody threw the towel in,” said McDavid post-game via NHL. “They’re a heck of a team. They’re Stanley Cup champions back to back for a reason."
Connor McDavid has one year remaining on his eight-year, $100 million contract with the Edmonton Oilers. He will be eligible to sign a new extension with the club this summer, and it will be interesting to see what numbers the Oilers offer him.
Also Read: Dejected Connor McDavid doesn't mince words about Oilers' lackluster offense in Stanley Cup Final loss to Panthers
Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama