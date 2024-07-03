Edmonton Oilers depth chart: Projecting Connor McDavid & co's lines for 2024-25 season

The Edmonton Oilers are gearing up for the upcoming season with some exciting additions to their forward group during the NHL free agency period. With the recent signings of Jeff Skinner and Victor Arvidsson, the Oilers are building a strong lineup around stars like Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl.

Moreover, by bringing back Adam Henrique to center, the Oilers' third line adds depth to their roster.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The Edmonton Oilers aim to have a more balanced attack with a potential for two powerplay units this season. With the likes of Skinner, Henrique, Arvidsson, Corey Perry, and defensive corps like Darnell Nurse or Mattias Ekholm, the Oilers are ready to unleash a formidable offensive arsenal.

Here's the projected Edmonton Oilers lineup for 2024–25 after new additions:

Forwards

Jeff Skinner - Connor McDavid - Zach Hyman

Dylan Holloway - Leon Draisaitl - Victor Arvidsson

Ryan McLeod - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Evander Kane

Mattias Janmark - Adam Henrique - Connor Brown

Defensemen

Mattias Ekholm - Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse - Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak - Cody Ceci

Goalies

Stuart Skinner - Calvin Pickard

The Edmonton Oilers' recent success in making Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final in June has solidified their reputation as a top destination for players. The combination of McDavid and Draisaitl leading the charge makes Edmonton an attractive choice for players looking to compete at the highest level.

The Oilers' revamped depth chart and strategic signings reflect their unwavering focus on achieving the ultimate goal they narrowly missed out on this term.

Jeff Skinner opens up about joining the Edmonton Oilers

The Oilers signed Jeff Skinner to a one-year deal with an AAV of $3 million on the opening day of NHL free agency on Monday. One of the major factors in Skinner's move to Edmonton was the consistent interest shown by the Oilers throughout the day.

Expand Tweet

Skinner expressed his excitement about joining the team (via NHL.com):

"For me, I think the thing that stood out the most about the Oilers aside from the fact they're a great hockey team, and that's kind of number one on my list, was the consistent interest they showed throughout the day,” said Skinner over video call on Tuesday morning.

He also talked about the valuable experience the team gained from their recent playoff run and expressed his eagerness to contribute and be part of the group:

"For me, just personally getting a chance to be a part of this group is a great feeling,"Skinner said. "I think it gets you excited. Obviously, there's a ton of work to do. I think everyone realizes that. But being able to play with that group, I'm sure they've gained a lot of useful experience from the run they went on.

And again, I'm just hoping to slide in, be a piece of the puzzle and contribute. I'm excited to get going.”

Jeff Skinner was with the Buffalo Sabres for the past six years before signing for the Edmonton Oilers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback