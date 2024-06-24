  • home icon
Edmonton Oilers fans reportedly shell out whopping $242,000 for charter flight to attend Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals

By Ankit Kumar
Modified Jun 25, 2024 05:55 GMT
NHL: Stanley Cup Final-Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers
NHL fans paid $242,000 for a flight to Florida to watch the Stanley Cup Finals

The Edmonton Oilers are preparing for a historic Game 7 showdown against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup Finals and excitement is at an all-time high.

'YEGWAVE', a page dedicated to Alberta culture and news, captured a scene aboard a charter flight bound for Florida. In the video, the chant of "Let’s Go Oilers" echoed through the cabin. According to YEGWAVE, each fan contributed CAD 2,540 towards the charter, totalling CAD 242,000.

"Let’s Go Oilers chant breaks out on a charter flight going from Edmonton to Florida 🙌 95 fans were on the plane, each paying $2,540 CAD, totaling $242,000. Some will sit in suites for Game 7, while others bought their tickets on the secondary market."
also-read-trending Trending

The Oilers last won the Stanley Cup in 1990. Their path to the Finals has been has been fraught with challenges. After a poor start to the season that prompted a coaching change, the Oilers made the playoffs.

The Oilers reached the Stanley Cup Final after defeating the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference finals.

They were down 3-0 against the Panthers in the finals but forced a Game 7 after winning three consecutive games.

Corey Perry discusses emotions ahead of Game 7 of Stanley Cup Final

Oilers winger Corey Perry noted staying focused amidst Game 7's excitement and nerves.

"Emotions," Perry said. "Just doing the little things, and the bigger things happen. You could say that and all the clichés you want, but in those games, everything's magnified so much more than 4, 5, 6, whatever it is."
"Nerves are exciting. It's a good thing to have nerves because it means you put yourself in that position. It's exciting. You don't take anything for granted in this game," Perry added.

Stuart Skinner's 10-0 record in Games 4 to 7 embodies the Oilers' turnaround. Warren Foegele's consistent performance which includes a career-best playoff point streak, shows Edmonton's depth beyond star players like Connor McDavid.

Game 7 will air live Monday night on ABC at 8 PM ET.

Edited by James Carter
