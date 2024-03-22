Edmonton Oilers flex third period prowess with six unanswered goals in 8-3 win over Buffalo Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers' dominant 8-3 victory over the Buffalo Sabres showcased their offensive prowess and resilience, as they rallied from an early two-goal deficit to secure a commanding win.

JJ Peterka and Victor Olofsson led off the night's scoring, putting the Sabres up by two just 17 minutes into the game. Leon Draisaitl scored with just over a minute left in the period on the power play, and the floodgates opened.

In the following two periods, the Oilers would get seven past Ukko Pekka Lukkonen with multi point nights from players across the roster, including Connor McDavid, Mattias Ekholm, Connor Brown and, of course, Zach Hyman.

3 Takeaways from the Edmonton Oilers 8-3 rout of the Buffalo Sabres

Led by Zach Hyman's two crucial goals in the third period, the Edmonton Oilers unleashed a relentless offensive onslaught to overwhelm the Sabres and emerge triumphant.

Mattias Ekholm also had a two goal night for the Oilers, while JJ Peterka was the long bright spot for Buffalo.

#1 Oilers have massive five-goal third period, fueled by Zach Hyman

Zach Hyman's heroics in the third period propelled the Edmonton Oilers to a stunning comeback victory, as he notched two pivotal goals to ignite Edmonton's explosive offensive surge.

Zach Hyman is in the midst of the best season of his career, with his 47th and 48th goals of the season tonight. Oddly enough, Hyman's two goal night wasn't even enough to register as one of the three stars of the game.

#2 Connor McDavid shares the load with four-assist night

Oilers captain Connor McDavid demonstrated his exceptional playmaking ability and vision on the ice, dishing out four assists to fuel Edmonton's offensive onslaught against the Sabres.

Connor McDavid is known as one of the best goal scorers in the NHL; however, tonight, he showed a skill that is often underrated for McDavid, sharing the scoring with his friends. Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman were the winners on each of their two goals on the night.

#3 Unlikely two-goal night for both JJ Peterka and Mattias Ekholm

In a game filled with offensive fireworks, JJ Peterka of the Buffalo Sabres and Mattias Ekholm of the Edmonton Oilers each delivered standout performances with unexpected two-goal outings.

Both players haven't really had a knack for hitting the score sheet this season, so both teams can be encouraged. If Mattias Ekholm can somehow carry his goal-scoring ability into the playoffs, it will add a new wrinkle to a blue line looking to create more offense.