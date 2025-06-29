The rumors surrounding the Edmonton Oilers trading for Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson reached its zenith after Calvin Pickard and Stuart Skinner failed to deliver when most needed during the Stanley Cup Finals.

However, Gibson is no more an option for the Oilers, as he was traded by the Ducks to the Detroit Red Wings. Anaheim sent him away from the Western Conference in exchange for two draft picks and Red Wings goalie Petr Mazek.

Gibson's cap hit, $6.4 million annual average value with two years left on his contract, was a considerable increase from Skinner and Pickard, who together made $3.6 million. However, there were talks of an upgrade, especially after the Oilers were humbled in three of the four losses to the Florida Panthers.

Oilers general manager Stanley Bowman told reporters after the NHL Draft about the importance of goaltending and how it has been singled out as an area of assessment for the team moving. However, he mentioned that the team is aware of the cap space.

"Part of the evaluation is: are the guys that we have the best option? Does it make the most sense to keep this group? And that’s certainly a possibility. So I don’t know. We’re not at the point where we’re saying we’re definitely bringing in new goalies. It depends on how much space we have," Bowman said.

The Oilers aren't left with many options in the goaltending area. Right after Gibson, young netminder Joel Hofer signed an offer sheet acceptance worth $3.4 million with the St. Louis Blues.

Edmonton, if needed, will have to go big with a goalie in a rebuilding team like Ilya Sorokin at Islanders, ($8.25 million AAV) or look to trade for a player like Thatcher Demko, ($5 million AAV, yet to sign an extension with the Canucks.

Oilers GM unclear about Connor McDavid's extension

On Tuesday, Connor McDavid will be eligible to sign a contract extension, with one-year left on his current contract.

After two consecutive Finals losses, the Canadian will hope for better results in the future. However, Stan Bowman made it clear that discussions between the team and their captain haven't begun regarding his contract:

“Well, I can't characterize it because I don't know yet. I don’t mean that in a bad way. We really haven't talked to him at all about his contract. It's really just been talking about our team and how we can improve and hit what he sees (as important) and that kind of stuff. So the conversations haven't even started as far as a contract."

One of the key areas where even the captain himself would want improvement will be the goaltending. Bowman and Oilers know that building the best to clear the final hurdle is important to keep McDavid satisfied in the western Canada.

