Edmonton Oilers, Hurricanes & $2.1B franchise predicted as the 'Biggest disappointment' for 2025-26 NHL season

The Athletic released their 2025-26 NHL season predictions on Saturday, naming the New Jersey Devils, Edmonton Oilers and Carolina Hurricanes as the biggest disappointments for next season.

The offseason has been a whirlwind, with teams making big free agent signings, trades and draft picks. However, amid all the offseason buzz, three teams have emerged as the predicted "biggest disappointment" for the upcoming campaign.

The New Jersey Devils, who have a $2.1B net worth (Forbes), top the list, receiving 34.8% of the votes for biggest letdown.

As analyst Jesse Granger explains, per The Athletic:

"The New Jersey Devils are the obvious pick here because the team simply hasn't been able to stay healthy for a full season."

"New Jersey has the talent to go on a deep run in the playoffs, but between the injuries at forward and defense and the good-but-aging goalie tandem of Jacob Markström and Jake Allen, the situation feels fragile."

The Edmonton Oilers follow closely behind, garnering 21.7% of the votes. While NHL analyst Shayna Goldman acknowledges the Oilers' clear holes, she believes:

"Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl will literally drag this team into the playoffs."

Rounding out the top three is the Carolina Hurricanes, receiving 8.7% of the votes as the potential biggest disappointment.

As the NHL offseason transitions into training camp and the preseason, all eyes will be on these three teams to see if they can defy the predictions.

NHL analysts on Stanley Cup champion prediction

According to The Athletic, the Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights are the frontrunners, each boasting a 34.8% chance of emerging victorious.

Analyst Shayna Goldman believes the Panthers have the edge, noting that the core of their championship-winning roster is expected to remain intact.

"The Panthers make the most sense at the top, because most players aren't departing for more money elsewhere after winning — they're sticking around in Sunrise to be a part of a dynasty. Until someone proves otherwise, Florida is the team to beat," she explained.

However, fellow analyst Jesse Granger expressed reservations about the Golden Knights' chances.

"I understand the excitement for the Golden Knights, who are always among the top contenders and just addressed their biggest need by acquiring Mitch Marner,but I have concerns about the blue line after the loss of Alex Pietrangelo," Granger said.

Hockey fans are buzzing with anticipation to see which team will come out on top next season.

