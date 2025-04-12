Edmonton Oilers' Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman forced out with injuries against Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers are struggling at the end of this season due to injuries to their top players. During Friday's game against the San Jose Sharks at Rogers Place, the Oilers suffered two more blows.

Mattias Ekholm and Zach Hyman both left Friday’s game against the Sharks with injuries. Insider Jack Michaels confirmed the news on X, he wrote:

"Official: Hyman/Ekholm won’t return tonight."

Ekholm returned after missing seven games but got hurt again. He played just 1:52 before leaving in the first period. He has 33 points in 64 games this season. Hyman left in the second period after a hit by Henry Thrun. He did not return for the third period. The Oilers ruled both players out during the second intermission.

Hyman has played a big role in offense with 27 goals and 17 assists for 44 points this season. Last season, he scored his career-highest 54 goals, so losing him is a big concern for the Oilers.

Ekholm has missed 13 of the team’s last 17 games. He had one goal and five assists between injuries. This season, he has nine goals, 24 assists, 42 hits, and 95 blocks. He adds strength to the defense when healthy. His latest injury is another setback for the team.

Edmonton Oilers are already without Leon Draisaitl, Jake Walman, Trent Frederic and Evander Kane. These injuries come at a tough time. The regular season is nearly over with only three games left after Friday's game. The team’s depth will be tested in the next few games.

The Oilers have a 45-28-5 record and they are third in the Pacific Division with 95 points.

Connor McDavid helped Edmonton Oilers secure 4-3 win

Connor McDavid returned from injury and helped the Edmonton Oilers win 4-3 against the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday. He assisted on three goals, including the setup for Connor Brown’s game-winning goal with 21 seconds left in the third.

McDavid missed eight games with a lower-body injury and was added to the lineup just before the game. Brown praised McDavid, calling him an unselfish captain who works hard for the team.

"I think he's the true embodiment of a captain. Unselfish, hard-working, leads by example." Brown said, via NHL.com.

Edmonton Oilers ended a two-game losing streak and stayed third in the Pacific Division with 95 points. Darnell Nurse had two assists, and Calvin Pickard made 23 saves.

