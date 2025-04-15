Edmonton Oilers to suffer big loss against LA Kings in first round of 2025 playoffs without $25,000,000 D-man, per insider

The Edmonton Oilers will have to start the playoffs without Mattias Ekholm. He returned Friday against the San Jose Sharks after missing seven games but left after just two shifts. He did not play in Sunday’s 4-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Insider Bruce Boudreau talked about Ekholm on Monday's episode of the "1st Up" podcast. He said losing their most reliable defenseman is a big blow, especially during the playoffs.

"Well, when you lose, you know your probably best defensive defenseman, and here and he's [Mattias Ekholm] big to come playoff time that this guy's a rock and and it does, it does sound pretty ominous," Boudreau said.

Boudreau added that the Los Angeles Kings are stronger this year. The Kings play well at home and could have home-ice advantage. He believes that only Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl's special performances might help the Oilers get over the line in the first round of the 2025 playoffs.

"I think this year LA poses a much bigger problem than in the previous years, for Edmonton, than in the previous years," Boudreau said. "I mean, it's tough to beat a team four times in a row... I think this is the year that LA finally beats Edmonton, unless Connor and Leon get back and they're both healthy, and they both do some special things."

The Kings lead the regular-season series 2-1. LA’s goalie Darcy Kuemper (30-11-7) played well in those games. He stopped 80 out of 84 shots while Edmonton’s goalies have not been as strong.

"So, I mean, and which they've got the capability of, I just don't have the belief that their goaltending is going to win them games," Boudreau concluded.

Evan Bouchard and Darnell Nurse will likely take on more minutes in Ekholm's absence, who is signed on a four-year, $25,000,000 contract.

Edmonton Oilers D-man Mattias Ekholm out of Round 1

Edmonton Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said Monday that Mattias Ekholm will not play in the first round of the playoffs, even adding that he may not return from sometime.

“Not confirmed, but it looks like Mattias will be out for a while and won’t be returning any time soon,” Knoblauch said via NHL.com. “He’s not playing tonight and not playing in the first round of the playoffs.”

The Kings have several strong players like Adrian Kempe and Anze Kopitar, each with over 60 points. Kevin Fiala and Quinton Byfield have also played well. LA’s offense could take advantage of Edmonton’s defense, and without Ekholm, it may be harder to slow them down. The Kings are looking to win their first playoff round since 2014.

Will Mattias Ekholm's absence be a cause for concern for the Edmonton Oilers? Could the LA Kings cause an upset in round one of the playoffs? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

